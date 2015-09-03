The Arms release date for Nintendo Switch has finally been revealed. The game was first introduced during the Jan. 12 event with a rundown of gameplay and characters but few details regarding its launch. During the Nintendo Direct announcement, however, the gaming company finally confirmed when to expect the motion-controlled fighting game.

Arms release date will hit on June 16 and cost $59.99.

Nintendo also revealed more details about the upcoming boxing game. The game will feature a variety of weapon attachments you can unlock with in-game credits, along with the option to play in 2-on-2 matches. The company also revealed a new character named Min Min with arms made from ramen noodles and a dragon weapon that can shoot lasers at your opponent.

Arms release date and price: What to expect on launch day

Unlike Splatoon 2, which provides a heavy emphasis on online play, Arms is more focused on local multiplayer. While the game supports two players, you won't be able to simply turn the Joy-Con sideways and start playing against friends. Those hoping to play against friends will need another pair of Joy-Con or Pro Controller to attach to the game. Playing with the Pro Controller will disable the motion control portion of the game's controls.

Our Switch hands-on back in January gave us some personal time playing the fighter and we were impressed. Playing with the motion controls came with a learning curve, but once we got the core basics down the game proved to be a lot of fun. No word on how it plays with a Switch Pro Controller, but playing with motion controls is basically a more intricate version of Wii Boxing — a punching game that offers more attack options and will leave you less winded. But only slightly.

