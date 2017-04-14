The new Overwatch Uprising mode is tough — especially once you venture into any difficulty mode that isn't "normal." So, naturally, players are looking for strategies to come out on top.

However, one strategy that's emerged appears to exploit a pretty hefty glitch that prevents Omnics from spawning for an entire section of the match.

Overwatch Uprising glitch prevents Omnics from spawning

According to a thread on Reddit, if a player stands near the giant, metal door the payload eventually blasts through, enemy Omnics won't spawn during the prior phase where players have to escort it there.

Here's a video of the bug in action, showing players just casually escorting the payload down an empty street, no Omnics in sight.

It doesn't appear that Blizzard has commented publicly on this exploit yet — but, like the old Mei ice wall glitch, Blizzard will likely start banning players who are found to have exploited it.

You've been warned.

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is a full explanation of the different types of health in Overwatch, the latest rumor of a Terry Crews-voiced Overwatch character, an update on that Mei ice wall exploit, a hilarious video of a play of the game involving the jump pad on Oasis, a roundup of the best Overwatch plays of the week, our definitive ranking of every Overwatch hero and a giant Overwatch FAQ for beginners.