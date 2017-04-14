Mass Effect: Andromeda has a bunch of romance options for a variety of players — and even more on the way — making it easy to find a character to date.

Lexi the Asari doctor, however, is a bit trickier to flirt with — she generally isn't interested. If you need help navigating that complicated relationship, look no further.

Mass Effect: Andromeda Romance Options: Can you get with Lexi?

Spoiler alert: you can't. She's flat out not interested. According to VG247 Lexi is one of two characters in Mass Effect: Andromeda who, no matter how hard Ryder tries, will not be interested in forming a relationship. All you can do is respect her boundaries and move on.

More Mass Effect: Andromeda news and updates

For more on everyone's favorite space opera, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here's an essay on the troubling history of colonialism in Mass Effect, a story about the horrifying harassment campaign carried out against a former BioWare employee, a look at the #MakeJaalBi fan movement and an overview of the historic lack of gay romance options in Mass Effect.