Don't worry, it's not just you: When the Overwatch Uprising patch hit earlier in the week, it broke most of Mei's abilities. Specifically, her ice gun and her ultimate ability, Blizzard, no longer slow enemies.

Add this to the pesky bug in which Mei's ultimate ability occasionally vanishes into thin air if she throws it when she's about to die — and you've got a recipe for disaster.

Overwatch Uprising glitch: Uprising event broke Mei even more

Here's footage of the bug that's been a problem for awhile: Mei's vanishing ultimate.

And here's the new glitch, showing that her gun and ultimate no longer slows enemies down before freezing them:

Mei's ability to slow enemies is what makes her such an effective character, so for that cornerstone of her toolkit to be broken is a huge issue. Luckily, Blizzard says it's on the case.

"We've identified that cause of the bug and have a fix for it internally," Overwatch principal designer Geoff Goodman said on the forums. "We'll get it out to you guys as soon as we can. Sorry about that."

We'll update this post when a fix rolls out.

