Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 may be over four years old, but it still has a dedicated fanbase actively playing. The Xbox 360 version of the game recently got a boost in popularity due to gaining Xbox One backward compatibility — now gamers on both the Xbox 360 and Xbox One can play Black Ops 2 on the same servers. However, all those fresh players surging in can take their toll on servers, and there have already been issues bringing Black Ops 2 service down as a result. We'll tell you how to check Black Ops 2 server status and what to do to get back into the fight.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 servers down: What to do on your end

Many times, there's not much you can do when Black Ops 2's servers go down. Typically, the issue is with the servers themselves, and you won't be able to reconnect until Activision performs maintenance. However, sometimes an issue with connectivity through your router can give the same symptoms as a game's server going down.

One thing to check on your end is your router. Sometimes routers' default settings can block ports that games like Black Ops 2 need to connect to servers. If you're constantly having issues with connection error messages for multiple days, you may want to try the steps suggested by Port Forward to ensure your router isn't the problem blocking you from playing.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Servers Down: How to check the server status

Unfortunately, Activision doesn't host a site telling the status for all their games' servers, but there are a few places you can check to see if Black Ops 2's servers are down if you're having difficulty connecting. One of the best is Is It Down, which checks social media complaints about various web servers. Check the site to see what other people are saying about Black Ops 2 and other Call of Duty games.

