The Nintendo Switch stock situation is out of, but slowly coming under, control. In a world where Nintendo is selling a TV dock with none of the required cables and more copies of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Switch than of the Switch itself, the company continues to do their best to pump out consoles. Stores are constantly pushing out a fresh Nintendo Switch supply seemingly at random, but Nintendo's flagship has an added benefit for buyers: an actual release schedule.

Nintendo Switch official stock schedule: April 17 through April 21 will bring more consoles

It should come as no surprise that the Nintendo flagship store near Rockefeller Center in New York City would be first in line to gain a new supply of Switch consoles. Luckily for buyers, however, Nintendo has tweeted a schedule of when purchasers can expect new stock between April 17 and April 21. Check out the entire 5-day schedule below.

Looking for a #NintendoSwitch? Attached is the availability schedule for #NintendoNYC from 4/17 - 4/21. (Schedule is subject to change)

This isn't the first time Nintendo has brought fans an idea of when to expect more Switch units in New York. Previously, on I Can't Find A Switch, Nintendo provided buyers with a schedule of what to expect for five days during the last week of March. Wristbands were passed out and Switch fans were able to walk away with units, but that doesn't mean there weren't crowds. Reddit user Orienos wrote about just how long lines were even with a schedule readily available. If you're heading out to pick up a Switch of your own, make sure to arrive one or two hours in advance of the scheduled time to get in line.

Check out more Nintendo Switch news and coverage

Looking for more Nintendo Switch news? Check out how blind gamers are using the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's left Joy-Con issue turns out to be a hardware problem — find out how to solve it. Find out how to buy a console amidst the recent restock. Learn why the Switch cartridges taste so bad. Check out our comparison photos sizing up the Switch to the Wii U GamePad (part one and part two), or find out how to make use of ethernet without the dock and the best way to get alerts when new stock arrives.