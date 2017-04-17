The Pokémon Go Easter egg event continues Niantic's trend of theming real-world holidays and anniversaries with Pokémon Go-world bonuses. Fitting for Easter, the newest Pokémon Go event between April 13 and April 20 centers all around eggs. The 2017 Easter event won't make Gastly and Cubone more prevalent like the Halloween event or offer up the present Pokémon during Christmas (potentially).

Instead, the Pokémon Go Easter event will offer up more rare Pokémon in lower-distance eggs and discount lucky eggs at half the price. Conveniently for Niantic's wallet, egg incubators required to hatch eggs are still full price.

For those interested in what to expect from their hatching adventures, here are the Pokémon Go Easter egg charts to clue you in.

Pokémon Go Easter event egg chart: 2 km eggs

Hatching a 2 km egg requires the least amount of effort in Pokémon Go. The amount of rare Pokémon, however, from eggs obtained between April 13 and April 20 has skyrocketed for this Easter event.

Here's what you can expect from the 2 km egg group:

• Aerodactyl

• Dunsparce

• Eevee

• Elekid

• Girafarig

• Grimer

• Growlithe

• Koffing

• Lapras

• Lickitung

• Magby

• Miltank

• Onix

• Phanphy

• Rhyhorn

• Scyther

• Shellder

• Shuckle

• Skarmory

• Smoochum

• Sneasel

• Stantler

• Sudowoodo

• Tangela

• Tyrogue

• Wobbuffet

• Wooper

Pokémon Go Easter egg event chart: 5 km eggs

Pokémon you'll find in 5 km eggs during the Easter event:

• Chikorita

• Cyndaquil

• Totodile

Pokémon Go Easter egg event chart: 10 km eggs

Pokémon options when hatching 10 km eggs:

• Chansey

• Mareep

• Porygon

Pokémon Go hatches like Lapras and Porygon make this event one you won't want to miss out on. Though while you have the option of getting an Aerodactyl or Miltank from a 2 km egg, it's all up to chance. To better your chances of obtaining a rare Pokémon, you'll want to get rid of your old eggs and collect as many Easter event eggs as possible between the dates of April 13 and 20. Stock up!

