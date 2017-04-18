In case you haven't looked at the calendar yet, it's April 18: Tax Day, the day of reckoning. This annual chore sets a grim tone every year, but there is a silver lining. That's the growing list of free giveaways or discounts from national retailers and restaurants for one day only — or for a few days beyond.

While Tax Day is nothing to celebrate, you may want to ease the pain by treating yourself just a little. Massage and a meal on the cheap, anyone?

Get out of town

You can put some of your refund to good use and take a quick trip to recharge the batteries. Here are a few travel companies offering up sweet deals:

Hertz: If doing your taxes makes you want to get out of town, consider Hertz's deal for 30% off daily or weekly rentals if you book by April 18.

JetBlue: Enter JetBlue's Tax Return Return Flight between now and April 25 to win a free one-way flight just by saying how much money you owe the IRS. The airline is giving away 1,000 one-way flights to every state except Hawaii.

Playa del Carmen's Mahekal Beach Resort: You'll get 25% off your Mexican getaway through April 28, with rates starting at $185 per night for stays starting April 23 through Dec. 22, 2017.

Westin New York Grand Central Hotel: You can book that New York City dream vacation at the Westin New York Grand, which is offering 15% off prepaid rates through Dec. 31, 2017 when you make a reservation by May 19, 2017. Deal is available for Thursday through Sunday. You'll need to use the code TAXBRK, according to Bloomberg.

Eat or drink away your feelings

You might need a cocktail or comfort food after shelling out your hard-earned dollars to Uncle Sam. The good news is a number of pubs and restaurants have your back, ready to deliver some nice discounts and deals to soothe your wallet woes:

Bertucci's: Save $4.31 off small pizzas during lunch and $8.60 off cheese, margherita or pepperoni dinner pizzas on April 18 only.

Bob Evans: Perhaps a hearty Bob Evans breakfast will ease the pain of tax day. The restaurant is giving all patrons 30% off on April 18.

Boston Market: The fast-casual restaurant is offering a "$10.40" tax day special, which includes a half-chicken meal with two sides, cornbread, drink and a cookie. Offer valid on April 18 only. ($10.40 — get it??)

Bruegger's Bagels: Through Wednesday, you can snag a similarly pun-tastic $10.40 "Big Bagel Bundle," which includes 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese. That saves you about $3.50 according to Forbes.

California Tortilla: Use the password "tax crunch" on April 18 only to receive free chips and queso.

Chili's: It's margarita time! Score $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas at participating locations on April 18.

Chuck E. Cheese: Blow off some tax day steam with the kids and get a free large cheese pizza with every regular-price large pizza through Thursday.

Great American Cookies: Who wants a free Birthday Cake Cookie on April 18? You don't even need to show proof you did your taxes — the cookie company is just celebrating the end of tax season.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub when you purchase a sub, chips and medium drink. This offer's good though Thursday.

Hooters: Bring the whole family on April 18 — kids 12 and younger eat free with the purchase of an adult meal of $10 or more.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Free Original Turkey Dog for all on April 18. No purchase or proof of completed taxes required.

Hungry Howie's: Use special code TAXTIME to get a medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents with the purchase of one large, one-topping pizza at regular price. Offer available through Wednesday on online orders only at participating locations.

Kona Ice: Chill out with free shaved ice for everyone on tax day. Tweet your ZIP code to @konaice to find a participating location near you.

McDonald's: Select regional McDonald's are slashing prices on your fast-food favorites. Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware are offering $1 off Big Macs; at certain Florida markets, you can snag a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for a penny when you buy one at regular price. Ohio residents can enjoy buy one, get one Big Macs or Quarter Pounders with cheese for only 18 cents. Love the nuggets? Get a 10-piece Chicken McNugget for $1.49 if you live in northeast and central Pennsylvania.

Noodles & Company: Use code TAXDAY17 online to save $4 on a purchase of $10 or more.

P.F. Chang's: Take 20% off your takeout bill using the code TAXDAY when you order online. If you order by phone, mention TAXDAY during ordering or pickup to receive the discount.

Schlotzsky's: Enjoy a free small "Original" on April 18 with purchase of chips and a medium drink.

Sonic Drive-In: Sonic is offering half-price cheeseburgers on April 18. There's no limit on this offer, which applies to single-patty burgers only. Add-ons cost extra.

World of Beer: When you're finally done filing your tax forms, enjoy a free select draught at participating World of Beer locations on April 18 only.

Treat yo'self

Whether you want to work out that stiff neck with a massage or restock your printer and office supplies, these companies know your pain and want to offer you a discount:

DSW: Is there any better cure for tax-day angst than a new pair of shoes? Get 20% off in stores and online on a regular-priced items with code 20FORME.

Planet Fitness and HydroMassage: Release tension with a free hydromassage in a user-controlled massage bed at participating locations through Saturday. (Won't an awesome massage help melt away the stress?) Just show your coupon at the front desk to redeem.

Office Depot and Office Max: Enjoy free shred days through April 29. Prevent fraud by shredding up to five pounds of documents — and don't forget those old W-2s and 1099s.

Zeel: Not interested in leaving your home for a massage? Enjoy in-home relaxation with Zeel's offer for $25 off your first massage with code TAXDAY2017. Offer good for first-time customers only.

