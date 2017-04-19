The Hades Cup is a tournament you can take part in when you play through Kingdom Hearts. While it's voluntary in the original Kingdom Hearts, you must play through it in Kingdom Hearts II as part of the story's progression. You'll need to keep your wits about you and approach each encounter in the original Kingdom Hearts' Hades Cup with caution. There are 50 seeds in total, but the battles that might cause you the most trouble are the bosses. There's a boss at every tenth seed. Keep these battle tips (via IGN and personal experience) in mind when fighting them.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX Hades Cup Bosses: Yuffie

GamerGuides Yuffie can be a tricky one.

Your first encounter is with Final Fantasy VII's Yuffie, who is best countered with the errant Dodge Roll to make sure you can avoid her jarring shuriken attacks. Launch an offensive on her with Ars Arcanum or your regular selection of melee combos. She isn't very difficult, so you shouldn't have a problem clearing her out. You'll be rewarded with Goofy's Genji Shield, which should make the match well worth your while.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX Hades Cup Bosses: Behemoth

YouTube The Behemoth is a hulking beast.

This fight is a little tougher than Yuffie. You'll want to try and jump on the Behemoth's back and swing away at its horn to do maximum damage. Eventually, after doing enough of this, it'll lower its head down. You can move back down and start hitting it there. Avoid its powerful laser and jump on its back when it preps the laser. When you finish off the Behemoth, your Blizzard spell will be upgraded, making it a much more powerful skill.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX Hades Cup Bosses: Cerberus

YouTube Behemoth is huge, but he can be felled.

Cerberus is a fight similar to Behemoth where you'll need to hop on the beast's back to avoid some of its damaging darkness spells. Use Strike Raid to deal damage on your own, and use your roll to get out of the attack radius when he tries to use attacks that send darkness and energy balls throughout the play field. Use Aero and its related skills to do some major damage as well. When you defeat Cerberus, you'll get an upgrade to your Thunder ability.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX Hades Cup Bosses: Cloud and Leon

YouTube It's double trouble with Cloud and Leon.

You'll face Cloud from Final Fantasy VII and Leon (Squall) from Final Fantasy VIII in this battle. Turn your attention to Cloud first, and keep using Ars Arcanum as well as regular melee combos. Then switch to Leon when you get a chance, dodge rolling and jumping away from their tandem sword attacks here and there. When you complete this battle, you'll be given the Lionheart keychain.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX Hades Cup Bosses: Hades

YouTube Hades is a real firecracker.

Hades himself is the penultimate boss you'll have to face, and he can be a doozy. He can send out several different attacks, like a wave of fire he swings across in front of him, fireballs, and flame pillars. He also has a unique additional HP bar that makes him a long, frustrating battle. Just keep whittling him down by using Blizzard to negate his fire-based attacks and Ars Arcanum. Keep drilling into Hades until he finally collapses, and you'll be rewarded with upgraded Gravity magic and Ansem's Report 8.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX Hades Cup Bosses: Rock Titan

YouTube The Rock Titan is a menace, but you can finish him off.

This is the most difficult encounter of the Hades Cup, and as such, you'll want to take care. The Rock Titan has several annoying attacks like shockwaves you can avoid by jumping. Lock onto its feet and start plugging away with nearly any attack you have access to. Use Aerora or one of the Aero abilities on Sora and your party for a good chunk of additional damage as well. At the end of the battle, you'll be gifted the Trinity Limit ability for your trouble.

Congratulations! You've completed the Hades Cup.

