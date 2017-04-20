New poll puts United Airlines' approval rating ahead of Donald Trump's

United Airlines may be facing a public relations debacle of epic proportions, but the company can take solace in at least one thing: The airline is more popular than President Donald Trump.

A new poll by the always irreverent Public Policy Polling asked respondents whether they had a higher opinion of United Airlines or Trump. Forty-two percent of respondents picked United Airlines; 40% chose Trump.

This from the latest @ppppolls on airlines

The question was part of a survey from the left-leaning polling firm seeking to gauge Democratic enthusiasm following a pair of congressional special elections in which Democrats out-performed expectations in traditionally Republican districts.

The poll found that 63% of Democrats are "very excited" about voting in the 2018 midterm elections next November, while just 52% of Republicans are very excited to cast their ballots.

It also found Trump had a 43% approval rating.

"Democrats have a lot of reason for optimism looking toward 2018," Dean Debnam, president of PPP, said in a release. "Their voters are considerably more fired up about voting right now."