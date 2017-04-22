Blizzard really, really, really wants you to play Heroes of the Storm 2.0. The Blizz-themed MOBA update (multiplayer online battle arena, for those not in the know) drops regionally on Tuesday, April 25, with a big promotion to get its hooks into newbies and HotS vets alike. If you've been sitting in the Nexus waiting for your opportunity to hit the lanes, now's the time to get primed for (re)entry.

Heroes of the Storm Mega Hero Bundles: What it's all about and what's included

To celebrate the shiny new HotS mega-update — and entice players to (re)join the scene — Blizzard announced on Friday that they are releasing "Mega Hero Bundles." These four packages are stuffed with 20 characters a piece.

Assassin Mega Hero Bundle

Assassin heroes in Heroes of the Storm are wild damage-dealers, the big guns that you call in when you want to hit the other team hard and fast (and then disappear into the mist when things get hairy).

Nova from 'StarCraft 2'

Included in the "Assassin Mega Hero Bundle" are:

Alarak, from StarCraft 2

Chromie, from World of Warcraft

Falstad, from World of Warcraft

Greymane, from World of Warcraft

Gul'dan, from World of Warcraft

Kael'thas, from World of Warcraft

Kerrigan, from StarCraft 2

Li-Ming, from Diablo 3

Lunara, from World of Warcraft

Nazeebo, from Diablo 3

Nova, from StarCraft 2

Raynor, from StarCraft 2

Sylvanas, from World of Warcraft

The Butcher, from Diablo 3

Tracer, from Overwatch

Tychus, from StarCraft 2

Valeera, from World of Warcraft

Valla, from Diablo 3

Zeratul, from StarCraft 2

Zul'jin, from World of Warcraft

Flex Mega Hero Bundle

The "flex" bundle is chalk-full of heroes that are perfect for a brand new Heroes of the Storm player or those of us vet HotS players that have quite a few gaps in our collections. There's a wide variety of heroes in this bundle, which pulls from every hero class in the game.

Varian, from 'World of Warcraft'

Included in the "Flex Mega Hero Bundle" are:

Abathur, from StarCraft 2

Arthas, from World of Warcraft

Azmodan, from Diablo 3

Brightwing, from World of Warcraft

Diablo, from Diablo

E.T.C., from World of Warcraft

Greymane, from World of Warcraft

Johanna, from Diablo 3

Kerrigan, from StarCraft 2

Li Li, from World of Warcraft

Li-Ming, from Diablo 3

Lt. Morales, from StarCraft 2

Nazeebo, from Diablo 3

Rehgar, from World of Warcraft

Rexxar, from World of Warcraft

Sylvanas, from World of Warcraft

The Lost Vikings, from Rock n' Roll Racing

Tychus, from StarCraft 2

Varian, from World of Warcraft

Zul'jin, from World of Warcraft

Support and Specialist Mega Hero Bundle

These are the heroes that keep the rest of the team up. A great Heroes of the Storm team composition needs more than brute strength and quick hits — you need the support of great healers and powerful specialists to ensure you have a fighting chance.

Auriel from 'Diablo 3'

Included in the "Support and Specialist Mega Hero Bundle" are:

Abathur, from StarCraft 2

Auriel, from Diablo 3

Brightwing, from World of Warcraft

Chen, from World of Warcraft

Dehaka, from StarCraft 2

E.T.C., from World of Warcraft

Johanna, from Diablo 3

Kharazim, from Diablo 3

Li Li, from World of Warcraft

Lt. Morales, from StarCraft 2

Lúcio, from Overwatch

Malfurion, from World of Warcraft

Medivh, from World of Warcraft

Muradin, from World of Warcraft

Rehgar, from World of Warcraft

Stitches, from World of Warcraft

Tassadar, from StarCraft 2

Tyrael, from Diablo 3

Uther, from World of Warcraft

Zarya, from Overwatch

Tanks and Bruisers Mega Hero Bundle

Soaking damage and getting up close and personal is what these heroes do best. Get ready to charge into the fray with these badass HotS characters and make your enemies cower in fear.

Zarya from 'Overwatch'

Alarak, from StarCraft 2

Anub'arak, from World of Warcraft

Artanis, from StarCraft 2

Arthas, from World of Warcraft

Chen, from World of Warcraft

Diablo, from Diablo

Dehaka, from StarCraft 2

Kharazim, from Diablo 3

Leoric, from Diablo 3

Muradin, from World of Warcraft

Ragnaros, from World of Warcraft

Rexxar, from World of Warcraft

Samuro, from World of Warcraft

Sonya, from Diablo 3

Stitches, from World of Warcraft

Thrall, from World of Warcraft

Varian, from World of Warcraft

Xul, from Diablo 3

Zarya, from Overwatch

Heroes of the Storm Mega Hero Bundles: How you can snag your fave bundle

For a limited time, Blizzard is offering a chance to get one of the four bundles for free — as long as you log into the Nexus to get your 100 gems.

Mega Bundles will be available following the launch of Heroes of the Storm 2.0 in your region, lasting until May 22, 2017. All players who log in to Heroes of the Storm during that timeframe will automatically receive 100 Gems, which can be used to permanently unlock one (1) Mega Bundle of their choosing. Choose wisely! Once you have unlocked one of the four Mega Bundles described above, the other three will become unavailable.

Blizzard has a shiny tool (scroll past the heroes available in each bundle) that you can use to determine which of these bundles are best for your play style (and needs) so that you don't waste your gems on the wrong one. You have until May 22 to get your bundle, heroes.

