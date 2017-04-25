In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, characters are shamelessly classified by their weight. While I'll never cosign body-shaming, getting to know each and every Mario Kart 8 character's weight class is necessary for victory. If you're new to the Mario Kart scene, find out if lighter or heavier racers better fit your style.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe characters: Lightweights

Light characters are known for their lightning-quick acceleration. If you're hit or mistakenly run into an obstruction, light characters get back in the race fast. But here's the catch: They don't have a high top speed. While you'll be able to reach your top speed more quickly than heavier characters, that top speed isn't all that high.

Eurogamer tips us off to which characters are the lightest in the game, and IGN classifies them by how light they are. Stats on IGN's page not only reflect speed and acceleration of light characters but also point to better traction for low-weighing racers. The featherweights are as follows:

Very Light

Baby Mario

Baby Luigi

Baby Peach

Baby Daisy

Baby Rosalina

Lemmy Koopa

Mii

Light

Toad

Koopa Troopa

Shy Guy

Lakitu

Toadette

Larry Koopa

Wendy O. Koopa

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe characters: Middleweight

As expected, middleweight characters are smack dab in the center of light and heavy characters. Lightweights may have a quick acceleration, and heavy racers may have a tremendous top speed, but those in the middle have a little bit of everything. Medium class, like light, is also divvied up into two groups:

Medium (light)

Peach

Daisy

Yoshi

Medium (heavy)

Mario

Luigi

Iggy Koopa

Ludwig von Koopa

Mii

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Characters: Heavyweights

Where lightweights can pick up speed quickly, heavyweights take longer to get going. Once they have some time to drive uninterrupted, however, they'll be flying at speeds unimaginable for smaller characters. Just make sure not to get tripped up by a banana or shell, or you'll have to start all over in slowly regaining your top speed.

IGN splits this category into three sections, devoting a portion to the metal characters on the roster.

Heavy

Donkey Kong

Waluigi

Rosalina

Roy

Heavier

Metal Mario/Gold Mario

Pink Gold Peach

Heaviest

Bowser

Wario

Morton Koopa Jr.

Mii

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Characters: Which is the best?

Considering the nature of light and heavy characters, I would recommend light characters for beginners and heavy ones for those who've had a little bit of practice. Any Mario Kart player is bound to run into a hazard or two on a new course, and lightweight characters bounce back more quickly. If you're a veteran who's used to these courses, you'll know what to watch out for; heavyweight racers will help you show off.

The various groups and subgroups make choosing a "best" Mario Kart character impossible. Even if we all know the dopest character is Rosalina.

