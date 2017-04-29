23 photos from Trump's first 100 days show the true power of the Resistance

The day of President Donald Trump's inauguration wasn't just the beginning of an unprecedented presidency. It was the launch of one of the most sustained protest movements in American history.

Over the past 100 days, immigrant communities showed the force of their protest, anti-fascists have lashed out violently at the rising tide of white supremacy and anti-war coalitions long dead have come to life with renewed interest and energy. They chose their battles, and they often won.

Here is a concise look back at some of the most significant marches, disruptions and protests that pushed back against Trump's agenda at every opportunity.

Inauguration Day

A masked protester faces down a line of riot police armed with flash-bang grenades in the streets of Washington D.C.. Jack Smith IV/Mic

Planned in a church sanctuary, the massive #DisruptJ20 demonstrations locked Washington in an embattled state of protest throughout Inauguration Day, kicking off the past 100 days in near-constant resistance.

Black Lives Matter activists successfully shut down one of the entrances to Trump's inauguration. Jack Smith IV/Mic

There were over a dozen separate protests dispersed throughout the city during the day. Jack Smith IV/Mic

Climate-justice activists, anti-war protesters and Black Lives Matter demonstrators joined a coalition of a dozen groups to shut down the entrances to the inauguration. Throughout the the nation's capital, marchers shut down streets.

The black bloc burns a limo after the mass arrest of hundreds of their allies. Jack Smith IV/Mic

And in downtown Washington D.C., a black bloc faced off against police, who fired pepper ball guns and stun grenades onto the crowd — the first violent eruption in a wave of anti-fascist events across the country since that day.

The Women's March on Washington

Mario Tama/Getty Images The Women's March on Washington is one of the single largest protest events in modern history, worldwide.

Only one day after Trump's inauguration, the women of the world came out against the misogyny and sexual violence during the campaign. The Women's March on Washington, including its sister marches from across the country, became the single largest protest action in United States history.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Signs designed by Shepard Fairey are a staple at anti-Trump protests.

Mario Tama/Getty Images Well-designed protests signs have become a source of energy and delight at protests since Trump's election. Not to mention the costumes — everyone loves a good costume.

For many participants, it was the first taste of protest, inaugurating thousands of Americans into a new career of civil disobedience.

The Airport Protests

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images At JFK, protesters could be heard from inside the airport where detainees were held.

When President Donald Trump signed his so-called Muslim-ban executive order, protesters across the country rushed to local airports, where dozens of travelers were detained in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle and beyond.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images Thousands stormed the airports. In NYC, the protests were peaceful and effective. In other states, protesters were arrested and pepper-sprayed.

As lawyers worked furiously throughout the night to identify detainees and get them legal assistance, protesters outside shouted "Let them in, let them in!" until a federal court overturned the order. The protests have been credited by legal advisers for the court's swift, decisive action.

Prayer actions and the Yemeni Bodega Strike

Spencer Platt/Getty Images At JFK airport, Muslim men and women gathered in the frigid cold to pray.

In one of the first great strikes of the Trump era, Yemeni bodega owners put signs on their windows saying they would not be working out of solidarity with immigrants shut out by the Muslim ban. Videos of the call to prayer went viral where the bodega workers gathered in Brooklyn.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images In Brooklyn, the Yemeni bodega workers protested in solidarity with detained immigrants.

BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images One of the most shared videos after the Muslim ban was struck down was of Yemeni bodega workers praying en masse in Brooklyn.

And at the airport in NYC, another few hundred Muslim men and women gathered for a prayer action in solidarity with the detainees still held at JFK's international arrivals.

The last stand of Standing Rock

Getty Structures were ceremonially burned on the last days of the Oceti Sakowin Camp.

Once the Trump administration pushed through the Dakota Access Pipeline Project, the verdict was in — the resistance camps would be evacuated or forcibly raided. And raided they were.

Getty An indigenous protest marches through Washington D.C. even after the defeat at Standing Rock.

On the final days of the Standing Rock resistance, dozens were arrested as the water protectors ceremonially set fire to the structures that once housed a prayer community of thousands.

Getty Indigenous sovereignty struggles extend well beyond Standing Rock, and organizers are trying to sustain the leftover energy.

But that hasn't stopped their movement from marching on. Solidarity rallies in cities across the country have come out to march for indigenous sovereignty struggles. Standing Rock wasn't the first frontier for Native American environmental action, and it won't be the last.

Indivisible at the Town Halls

Rick Bowmer/AP Many of the disruptions were the first time legislators felt that kind of heat from their constituents.

In 2017, liberals finally got their own version of the Tea Party. Indivisible, a grassroots movement designed to take back Tea Party tactics from the conservative agenda, started popping up across rural America.

Rick Bowmer/AP The Indivisible movement flew in the face of the stereotype that rural areas don't have progressive activism.

At town halls held by both Republican and Democratic representatives, massive crowds turned out, overflowing in the streets and demanding that Congress hold Trump accountable throughout his first term.

Anti-fascism everywhere

Washington D.C. saw the first major anti-fascist actions on Inauguration Day. Jack Smith IV/Mic

The sudden rise of white supremacists meant that American leftists had to turn to a tactic that was long considered unnecessary in the United State: the black bloc. From pro-Trump rallies replete with white nationalists to the university lectures of right-wing demagogues like Milo Yiannopoulos, there were anti-fascists donning masks and punching Nazis.

Josh Edelson/Getty Images Pro-Trump nationalists have taken up arms against anti-fascist demonstrators.

The right-wing media has taken the opportunity to paint the Antifa as a terroristic threat, pointing to its violence as a last resort in the alleged decline of liberal tolerance.

Ben Margot/AP Anti-fascists look on at a bonfire in Berkeley.

And in response, the alt-right is forming its own street gangs, anxious for more attempts to hold free-speech rallies to draw out anti-fascist counter-protesters. It's likely this is only the beginning of the violence.

The March for Science

Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP The March for Science brought tens of thousands out in nearly every major metropolitan city across America.

It began with a single Reddit post and became a worldwide movement. The March for Science brought out scientists and their allies to tell the government that they want evidence and research to inform policy.

JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images The pro-science marches easily had the best witticisms.

It wasn't just the U.S. — marchers came out across Europe, South America and Asia. Where they couldn't march, in cities like Singapore and Istanbul, they held brunches and talks.