23 photos from Trump's first 100 days show the true power of the Resistance
By Jack Smith IV
The day of President Donald Trump's inauguration wasn't just the beginning of an unprecedented presidency. It was the launch of one of the most sustained protest movements in American history.

Over the past 100 days, immigrant communities showed the force of their protest, anti-fascists have lashed out violently at the rising tide of white supremacy and anti-war coalitions long dead have come to life with renewed interest and energy. They chose their battles, and they often won.

Here is a concise look back at some of the most significant marches, disruptions and protests that pushed back against Trump's agenda at every opportunity.

Inauguration Day

A masked protester faces down a line of riot police armed with flash-bang grenades in the streets of Washington D.C..Source: Jack Smith IV/Mic
A masked protester faces down a line of riot police armed with flash-bang grenades in the streets of Washington D.C..  Jack Smith IV/Mic

Planned in a church sanctuary, the massive #DisruptJ20 demonstrations locked Washington in an embattled state of protest throughout Inauguration Day, kicking off the past 100 days in near-constant resistance.

Black Lives Matter activists successfully shut down one of the entrances to Trump's inauguration.Source: Jack Smith IV/Mic
Black Lives Matter activists successfully shut down one of the entrances to Trump's inauguration.  Jack Smith IV/Mic
There were over a dozen separate protests dispersed throughout the city during the day.Source: Jack Smith IV/Mic
There were over a dozen separate protests dispersed throughout the city during the day.  Jack Smith IV/Mic

Climate-justice activists, anti-war protesters and Black Lives Matter demonstrators joined a coalition of a dozen groups to shut down the entrances to the inauguration. Throughout the the nation's capital, marchers shut down streets.

The black bloc burns a limo after the mass arrest of hundreds of their allies.Source: Jack Smith IV/Mic
The black bloc burns a limo after the mass arrest of hundreds of their allies.  Jack Smith IV/Mic

And in downtown Washington D.C., a black bloc faced off against police, who fired pepper ball guns and stun grenades onto the crowd — the first violent eruption in a wave of anti-fascist events across the country since that day.

The Women's March on Washington

The Women's March on Washington is one of the single largest protest events in modern history, worldwide.Source: Mario Tama/Getty Images
The Women's March on Washington is one of the single largest protest events in modern history, worldwide.  Mario Tama/Getty Images

Only one day after Trump's inauguration, the women of the world came out against the misogyny and sexual violence during the campaign. The Women's March on Washington, including its sister marches from across the country, became the single largest protest action in United States history.

Signs designed by Shepard Fairey are a staple at anti-Trump protests.Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Signs designed by Shepard Fairey are a staple at anti-Trump protests.  Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Well-designed protests signs have become a source of energy and delight at protests since Trump's election. Not to mention the costumes — everyone loves a good costume.Source: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Well-designed protests signs have become a source of energy and delight at protests since Trump's election. Not to mention the costumes — everyone loves a good costume.  Mario Tama/Getty Images

For many participants, it was the first taste of protest, inaugurating thousands of Americans into a new career of civil disobedience.

The Airport Protests

At JFK, protesters could be heard from inside the airport where detainees were held.Source: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
At JFK, protesters could be heard from inside the airport where detainees were held.  Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

When President Donald Trump signed his so-called Muslim-ban executive order, protesters across the country rushed to local airports, where dozens of travelers were detained in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle and beyond.

Thousands stormed the airports. In NYC, the protests were peaceful and effective. In other states, protesters were arrested and pepper-sprayed.Source: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Thousands stormed the airports. In NYC, the protests were peaceful and effective. In other states, protesters were arrested and pepper-sprayed.  Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

As lawyers worked furiously throughout the night to identify detainees and get them legal assistance, protesters outside shouted "Let them in, let them in!" until a federal court overturned the order. The protests have been credited by legal advisers for the court's swift, decisive action.

Prayer actions and the Yemeni Bodega Strike

At JFK airport, Muslim men and women gathered in the frigid cold to pray.Source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
At JFK airport, Muslim men and women gathered in the frigid cold to pray.  Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In one of the first great strikes of the Trump era, Yemeni bodega owners put signs on their windows saying they would not be working out of solidarity with immigrants shut out by the Muslim ban. Videos of the call to prayer went viral where the bodega workers gathered in Brooklyn.

In Brooklyn, the Yemeni bodega workers protested in solidarity with detained immigrants.Source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
In Brooklyn, the Yemeni bodega workers protested in solidarity with detained immigrants.  Spencer Platt/Getty Images
One of the most shared videos after the Muslim ban was struck down was of Yemeni bodega workers praying en masse in Brooklyn.Source: BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images
One of the most shared videos after the Muslim ban was struck down was of Yemeni bodega workers praying en masse in Brooklyn.  BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images

And at the airport in NYC, another few hundred Muslim men and women gathered for a prayer action in solidarity with the detainees still held at JFK's international arrivals.

The last stand of Standing Rock

Structures were ceremonially burned on the last days of the Oceti Sakowin Camp.Source: Getty
Structures were ceremonially burned on the last days of the Oceti Sakowin Camp.  Getty

Once the Trump administration pushed through the Dakota Access Pipeline Project, the verdict was in — the resistance camps would be evacuated or forcibly raided. And raided they were.

An indigenous protest marches through Washington D.C. even after the defeat at Standing Rock.Source: Getty
An indigenous protest marches through Washington D.C. even after the defeat at Standing Rock.  Getty

On the final days of the Standing Rock resistance, dozens were arrested as the water protectors ceremonially set fire to the structures that once housed a prayer community of thousands.

Indigenous sovereignty struggles extend well beyond Standing Rock, and organizers are trying to sustain the leftover energy.Source: Getty
Indigenous sovereignty struggles extend well beyond Standing Rock, and organizers are trying to sustain the leftover energy.  Getty

But that hasn't stopped their movement from marching on. Solidarity rallies in cities across the country have come out to march for indigenous sovereignty struggles. Standing Rock wasn't the first frontier for Native American environmental action, and it won't be the last.

Indivisible at the Town Halls

Many of the disruptions were the first time legislators felt that kind of heat from their constituents.Source: Rick Bowmer/AP
Many of the disruptions were the first time legislators felt that kind of heat from their constituents.  Rick Bowmer/AP

In 2017, liberals finally got their own version of the Tea Party. Indivisible, a grassroots movement designed to take back Tea Party tactics from the conservative agenda, started popping up across rural America.

The Indivisible movement flew in the face of the stereotype that rural areas don't have progressive activism.Source: Rick Bowmer/AP
The Indivisible movement flew in the face of the stereotype that rural areas don't have progressive activism.  Rick Bowmer/AP

At town halls held by both Republican and Democratic representatives, massive crowds turned out, overflowing in the streets and demanding that Congress hold Trump accountable throughout his first term.

Anti-fascism everywhere

Washington D.C. saw the first major anti-fascist actions on Inauguration Day.Source: Jack Smith IV/Mic
Washington D.C. saw the first major anti-fascist actions on Inauguration Day.  Jack Smith IV/Mic

The sudden rise of white supremacists meant that American leftists had to turn to a tactic that was long considered unnecessary in the United State: the black bloc. From pro-Trump rallies replete with white nationalists to the university lectures of right-wing demagogues like Milo Yiannopoulos, there were anti-fascists donning masks and punching Nazis.

Pro-Trump nationalists have taken up arms against anti-fascist demonstrators.Source: Josh Edelson/Getty Images
Pro-Trump nationalists have taken up arms against anti-fascist demonstrators.  Josh Edelson/Getty Images

The right-wing media has taken the opportunity to paint the Antifa as a terroristic threat, pointing to its violence as a last resort in the alleged decline of liberal tolerance.

Anti-fascists look on at a bonfire in Berkeley.Source: Ben Margot/AP
Anti-fascists look on at a bonfire in Berkeley.  Ben Margot/AP

And in response, the alt-right is forming its own street gangs, anxious for more attempts to hold free-speech rallies to draw out anti-fascist counter-protesters. It's likely this is only the beginning of the violence.

The March for Science

The March for Science brought tens of thousands out in nearly every major metropolitan city across America.Source: Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP
The March for Science brought tens of thousands out in nearly every major metropolitan city across America.  Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP

It began with a single Reddit post and became a worldwide movement. The March for Science brought out scientists and their allies to tell the government that they want evidence and research to inform policy.

The pro-science marches easily had the best witticisms.Source: JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images
The pro-science marches easily had the best witticisms.  JOSH EDELSON/Getty Images

It wasn't just the U.S. — marchers came out across Europe, South America and Asia. Where they couldn't march, in cities like Singapore and Istanbul, they held brunches and talks.

There were over 600 sister marches to the initial March for Science.Source: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images
There were over 600 sister marches to the initial March for Science.  DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images
