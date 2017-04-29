Mario Kart 8 Deluxe brings over all the DLC seen in the Wii U version of the highly similar game, including the ever-challenging 200cc. The hardest engine class in the game is the fastest seen in a Mario Kart series and, even for veterans, things can get tough. We're here to tell you that, with the right Mario Kart 8 tips and tricks, you can zoom through 200cc like a pro. Here's what you need to know to conquer the hardest difficulty on Mario Kart for Nintendo Switch.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 200cc tips and tricks: Know when to drift and when to bail

Cooper Fleishman/Mic Know when to stop drifting.

Drifting is a necessary technique to master if you expect to excel in Mario Kart games, including 8 Deluxe. But in 200cc, as you're flying through the track at break-neck speeds, there are times where you may be forced to slow things down. If you're about run up against a wall, slide through some grass or — worst of all — drive off the course, know when to take the L and cancel out your drift. While you're holding the R button to powerslide, let go of the R button while still turning. You'll lose a bit of speed, but you'll be able to successfully complete the turn, a much better alternative to losing even more speed by running into a wall. Lose the battle, win the war.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 200cc tips and tricks: Customize your kart right

Xavier Harding/'Mario Kart 8' Pick the right kart before the race

We've talked before about choosing the right kart customization. If you're playing people of equal skill level, in a way, the race can be decided at this screen. Hit the plus or minus button to bring up the stats screen in the kart selection section. This will reveal info on speed, acceleration, weight, handling and traction. While you may already be acquainted with speed (how fast you can go) and acceleration (how quickly you pick up speed), handling and traction will have a huge effect on your experience in 200cc.

Mario Kart's 200cc engine class is the fastest around, and you're guaranteed to slam into a few walls, if not many. Using a kart or bike with great handling will help you avoid this. If you find yourself driving through many off-road portions of the level because you didn't quite make that turn, traction will help with that. Find the right balance for you.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 200cc tips and tricks: When all else fails, smart steering

Some may see this last one as cheating but you gotta do what you gotta do. If you're having a ton of trouble in 200cc but want to have fun in the engine class, smart steering may be your answer.

Smart steering isn't exactly an auto-win button, but the mode will help keep you on the track during pesky levels like the new Rainbow Road. You can give your kart assist features by heading to the pause menu and toggling the top left option with the L button. It was only a matter of time before self-driving karts hit the Mushroom Kingdom.

