Tens of thousands of activists marched in Washington, D.C., and across the country at the People's Climate March on Saturday, protesting President Donald Trump and his administration's refusal to acknowledge the scientific consensus on climate change or enact policies to prevent catastrophic global warming.

Temperatures in Washington were projected to rise as high as 93 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous April 29 record of 91 degrees set in 1974 — an ominous backdrop for a protest against rising global temperatures. Trump himself has flouted climate research and repeatedly referred to global warming as a Chinese hoax, and before becoming president was fond of suggesting the occasional bout of cold weather disproves the entire notion of a warming planet.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.

Here's some the best signs, costumes and banners from the marches in Washington, New York, Chicago and elsewhere.

Jack Smith IV/Mic A protester carries a sign at the Climate March in Washington, D.C.

Nam Y. Huh/AP A sign at the Climate March in Chicago Illinois.

Mary Altaffer/AP A sign at the Climate March in New York.

Brennan Linsley/AP A protester dressed as planet Earth in Denver, Colorado.

Astrid Riecken/Getty Images A sign at the Climate March in Washington, D.C.

Mary Altaffer/AP A protester dressed as Steve Bannon in New York.

Amazing signs here at the Fossil Fuel Resistance bloc! We will #resist the climate denier trio of Trump, Pruitt, Tillerson. #climatemarch

Mary Altaffer/AP A sign at the Climate March in New York.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Protesters dressed as Donald Trump and Earth outside the White House in Washington, D.C. during the Climate March.

