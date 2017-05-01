Mindy Kaling shimmers in a midnight blue gown at the 2017 Met Gala
Mindy Kaling at the 2017 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling shimmers in a midnight blue gown at the 2017 Met Gala

By Rose Dommu
 | 

Never one to miss an opportunity to turn heads on the red carpet, Mindy Kaling arrived at the 2017 Met Gala in a gorgeous navy sequined gown. 

Mindy Kaling at the 2017 Met Gala
Mindy Kaling at the 2017 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The midnight blue bodige of the Prabal Gurung designed dress hugged Kaling, ending in delicate fringe. The off-the-shoulder gown perfectly accented Kaling's gorgeous skin.

The Mindy Project star recently optioned Alyssa Mastromonaco's memoir of her time in the White House during the Obama administration, Who Thought This Was A Good Idea?, for television. Kaling will adapt the book for television with 3 Arts Entertainment.

Mindy Kaling at the 2016 Met Gala.
Mindy Kaling at the 2016 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

This is the actress' third time walking the Met Gala red carpet. Last year, she attended the opening of the Costume Institute's Manus X Machina exhibit opening in a glittery white concoction by Tory Burch.

Clearly, Kaling likes to sparkle on fashion's biggest night. In 2013, Kaling looked absolutely perfect in a curve-hugging custom plum Lela Rose gown.

Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak at the 2013 Met Gala
Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak at the 2013 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy /Getty Images
Share:
Rose Dommu
By Rose Dommu

Recommended Video

Desmond Is Amazing at New York Fashion Week

Feb. 26, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage