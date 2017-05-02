Back in 2010, Darksiders gave us a bloody, M-rated homage to The Legend of Zelda game. While not connected to Nintendo, the developers were never shy about making that comparison. It was a well-designed, fun action-adventure game with one hell of an ending. Darksiders 2 piled Diablo-style loot mechanics on top of the Zelda dungeons, but didn't bother following up the first game's ending.

After publisher THQ and developer Vigil Games both went kaput, it seemed unlikely a true sequel would ever come to pass. We woke up to some good news Tuesday, though.

Darksiders 3 posted on Amazon early

Just like Middle-Earth: Shadow of War in February, THQ Nordic's marketing plans were disrupted by an online retailer. The product page for the previously unannounced Darksiders 3, including screenshots and story details, is now on Amazon. Eurogamer captured the screenshots, just in case Amazon pulls the page down.

Fury with some manner of flame whip in 'Darksiders 3.' THQ Nordic

Darksiders 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors by putting players in the shoes of Fury, the third horse(wo)man of the apocalypse. You played as War and Death in the first two games, respectively. She'll be the first female protagonist in the series and has access to numerous forms, and according to Amazon, this will give her "new weapons, moves and traversal abilities."

It looks like this game will return to the post-apocalyptic Earth seen in the first game, rather than the more fantastical setting of Darksiders 2. The Amazon page calls it a "open-ended, living, free-form game world," so maybe it has more in common with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild than its classic Zelda-inspired predecessors.

Lastly, it's being developed by Gunfire Games. That studio was built from the ashes of Vigil Games by original members of the Darksiders team, an exciting announcement all by itself.

Darksiders 3 will come to Xbox One, PS4 and PC in 2018, according to the Amazon page. Now that the post-apocalyptic cat is out of the bag, expect an official announcement in the near future.

