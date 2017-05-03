With the theme of Monday night's Met Gala being Rei Kawakubo's avant-garde and often outrageous label Comme des Garçons, we were naturally expecting the red carpet to bring out some wild looks, like dresses that frankly don't look like dresses at all or suits that could overwhelm a linebacker.

But what did we get, folks? We got a regular ol' red carpet, with plenty of plain ball gowns and slinky dresses that showed no sign of risk or even allure.

That is, before Rihanna showed up.

Evan Agostini/AP Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala

Yes, it's true that Riri was one of the the very, very few who actually kept to the theme of the night by wearing a Comme des Garçons original that looked like she had thrown herself into a fabric scrap bin and remarkably came out fabulous.

In comparison, here is what Selena Gomez wore to this event, which was set up to be all about breaking fashion's rules.

Evan Agostini/AP Selena Gomez at the 2017 Met Gala

And here is what Kim Kardashian West wore to this event.

Evan Agostini/AP Kim Kardashian West at the 2017 Met Gala

Right.

So naturally, Rihanna is proud. And perhaps even more naturally than that, now Rihanna is up for low-key calling out all the people who clearly didn't dress to impress for Met Gala 2017.

How? Well, as is the Rihanna way, she's sneakily liking memes on Instagram alluding to her dressing far, far better than many at the gala.

On Tuesday, one Twitter user noticed that Rihanna had liked a meme on Instagram comparing what the Met Gala theme was to how everyone showed up.

What the #MetGala theme was VS how everyone showed up

Rihanna ????????

Is this the first time Rihanna, who goes by @badgalriri on Instagram, has used social media as a way to discreetly show people what she thinks? Absolutely not.

As we've previously pointed out, Rihanna has long been accused of liking shady tweets and Instagram posts about her peers, so really this is another example of Ri being Ri. And to be honest with you, is this meme incorrect? Nah.