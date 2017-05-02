7 stars who nailed the 2017 Met Gala theme — and 14 that couldn't be bothered
7 stars who nailed the 2017 Met Gala theme — and 14 that couldn't be bothered

By Evan Ross Katz
There is but one rule when it comes to sticking the landing of a Met Gala red carpet look — and it has nothing to do with aspirations of "Best Dressed." 

The cardinal rule for earning a spot on the coveted carpet is an adherence to the theme, which in this case was Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and her designs over at Comme des Garçons

This should have served as a massive signal: When in doubt, wear Comme! 

After all, it's the first time the museum has honored a living solo designer since Yves Saint Laurent 1983. Nothing could ensure one looking more on theme then by choosing the very designer being celebrated, right?

Last week, we had predicted we'd see far less sleek, demure dresses on display than in years past. It seemed like a safe bet — Comme des Garçons is after all known for its larger-than-life, asymmetrical silhouettes and for presenting fashion as living and breathing sculpture. 

Many of the stars in attendance during last night's Met Gala seemed to have missed the memo, whether due to playing it safe or perhaps sheer ignorance. 

Let's get to it.

Adhered to a T:

Rihanna (Comme des Garçons)

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala
Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala
Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross (Comme des Garçons)

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 Met Gala
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 Met Gala
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Caroline Kennedy (Comme des Garçons)

Caroline Kennedy at the 2017 Met Gala
Caroline Kennedy at the 2017 Met Gala AP Images
Caroline Kennedy at the 2017 Met Gala
Caroline Kennedy at the 2017 Met Gala AP Images

Solange (Thom Browne)

Solange at the 2017 Met Gala
Solange at the 2017 Met Gala Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Solange at the 2017 Met Gala
Solange at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Janelle Monae (Ralph & Russo)

Janelle Monae at the 2017 Met Gala
Janelle Monae at the 2017 Met Gala Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Janelle Monae at the 2017 Met Gala
Janelle Monae at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris /Getty Images

Julianne Moore (Calvin Klein)

Julianne Moore at the 2017 Met Gala
Julianne Moore at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Julianne Moore at the 2017 Met Gala
Julianne Moore at the 2017 Met Gala Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Halle Berry (Atelier Versace)

Halle Berry at the 2017 Met Gala
Halle Berry at the 2017 Met Gala Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Halle Berry at the 2017 Met Gala
Halle Berry at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Missed the mark:

Lady Gaga (No show)

Not Lady Gaga at the 2017 Met Gala
Not Lady Gaga at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Not Lady Gaga at the 2017 Met Gala
Not Lady Gaga at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Amy Schumer (Zac Posen)

Amy Schumer at the 2017 Met Gala
Amy Schumer at the 2017 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Amy Schumer at the 2017 Met Gala
Amy Schumer at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow (Calvin Klein)

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2017 Met Gala
Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2017 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2017 Met Gala
Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2017 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner (Versace)

Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez (Valentino)

Jennifer Lopez at the 2017 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez at the 2017 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez at the 2017 Met Gala John Lamparski/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West (Vivienne Westwood)

Kim Kardashian West at the 2017 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian West at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian West at the 2017 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian West at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Madonna (Jeremy Scott)

Madonna at the 2017 Met Gala
Madonna at the 2017 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Madonna at the 2017 Met Gala
Madonna at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner (La Perla Haute Couture)

Kendall Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala John Lamparski/Getty Images

Selena Gomez (Coach)

Selena Gomez at the 2017 Met Gala
Selena Gomez at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Selena Gomez at the 2017 Met Gala
Selena Gomez at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss (Carolina Herrera)

Karlie Kloss at the 2017 Met Gala
Karlie Kloss at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss at the 2017 Met Gala
Karlie Kloss at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen ("sustainable" Stella McCartney)

Gisele Bündchen at the 2017 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Gisele Bündchen at the 2017 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Paris Jackson (Calvin Klein)

Paris Jackson at the 2017 Met Gala
Paris Jackson at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Paris Jackson at the 2017 Met Gala
Paris Jackson at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth (Tory Burch)

Kate Bosworth at the 2017 Met Gala
Kate Bosworth at the 2017 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Kate Bosworth at the 2017 Met Gala
Kate Bosworth at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski (Marc Jacobs)

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2017 Met Gala
Emily Ratajkowski at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski at the 2017 Met Gala
Emily Ratajkowski at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
