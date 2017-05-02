There is but one rule when it comes to sticking the landing of a Met Gala red carpet look — and it has nothing to do with aspirations of "Best Dressed."

The cardinal rule for earning a spot on the coveted carpet is an adherence to the theme, which in this case was Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and her designs over at Comme des Garçons.

This should have served as a massive signal: When in doubt, wear Comme!

After all, it's the first time the museum has honored a living solo designer since Yves Saint Laurent 1983. Nothing could ensure one looking more on theme then by choosing the very designer being celebrated, right?

Last week, we had predicted we'd see far less sleek, demure dresses on display than in years past. It seemed like a safe bet — Comme des Garçons is after all known for its larger-than-life, asymmetrical silhouettes and for presenting fashion as living and breathing sculpture.

Many of the stars in attendance during last night's Met Gala seemed to have missed the memo, whether due to playing it safe or perhaps sheer ignorance.

Let's get to it.

Adhered to a T:

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Caroline Kennedy (Comme des Garçons)

Caroline Kennedy at the 2017 Met Gala AP Images

Solange at the 2017 Met Gala Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Janelle Monae at the 2017 Met Gala Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Julianne Moore (Calvin Klein)

Julianne Moore at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Halle Berry (Atelier Versace)

Halle Berry at the 2017 Met Gala Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Missed the mark:

Lady Gaga (No show)

Not Lady Gaga at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Amy Schumer (Zac Posen)

Amy Schumer at the 2017 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow (Calvin Klein)

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2017 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez (Valentino)

Jennifer Lopez at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Madonna at the 2017 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Selena Gomez (Coach)

Selena Gomez at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss (Carolina Herrera)

Karlie Kloss at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen ("sustainable" Stella McCartney)

Gisele Bündchen at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Paris Jackson (Calvin Klein)

Paris Jackson at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth (Tory Burch)

Kate Bosworth at the 2017 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski (Marc Jacobs)

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images