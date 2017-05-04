Bethesda's upcoming Prey reboot is set for release on May 5, but console players can access a free hour-long demo of the game right now. There's a generous chunk of content you can play through without spending a single cent on the game, including some interesting secrets for eagle-eyed players hidden within, such as a safe code to crack, an Easter Egg surrounding the number "0451" and a generous helping of other hidden things.

Prey Demo: Where to find the safe code and how to use it

Indie Obscura Watching the video message is the "right" path to take here.

In a certain area of the Prey demo, you'll come to the Simulation Debriefing room. You'll know you've found the right place when you see a whiteboard. There was previously some writing on it, but it's long since been erased. The code that used to be on the whiteboard is the one you need to get into the safe found in the Simulation Debriefing room.

There's a video you need to watch that contains the code you need. Watch the video and while you're doing so, turn the camera to the left. You'll see a code on the board here, which is 5150. This is the safe code.

However, once you have the safe code you've essentially ensured you can't open the safe. The demo won't allow you to return to the safe. So what you want to do is keep the safe number in mind, 5150, and start a new game. Use the safe code on the safe the first time you reach it.

When you enter 5150 in the safe and crack it wide open, you'll be rewarded with several helpful items that will aid you on your quest.

Prey Demo: Deciphering the "0451" Easter Egg

Indie Obscura The infamous "0451" safe code

The "0451" code is unique to games like Dishonored, System Shock, Deus Ex and more. The number that refers to Ray Bradbury's novel Fahrenheit 451. You can use this code to access Morgan Yu's office.

When you head back to the Prey demo for your last day of free access before the game drops, make sure to test out these secrets to make the most of your early time with the game.

