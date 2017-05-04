Twitter users share their pre-existing conditions after GOP vote to repeal Obamacare

On Thursday, Republicans in the House of Representatives successfully passed the American Health Care Act, which would strip the Affordable Care Act of many of its provisions, including its mandate that health insurance companies insure people with pre-existing conditions. It may lead to 24 million people losing their health insurance.

And Twitter is not happy.

After the bill passed the House, people used the hashtag #IAmAPreExistingCondition to share their stories about living with something that may now lead to an eventual lack of coverage.

Oh wow, the hashtag #IAmAPreexistingCondition is heartbreaking. People being so honest about all they struggle with.

IAmAPreexistingCondition because I'm a woman with a pulse

I've had asthma since I'm 7 months old. Must be because I wasn't living a "good life" for the first 6. #IAmAPreexistingCondition

Woman rape survivor domestic abuse survivor depression Anxiety ADHD PTSD Insomnia #IAmAPreexistingCondition

My son, day 3 of life & now, who has mild cerebral palsy, asthma & uses special education services at school. #IAmAPreexistingCondition

? women ? endometriosis ? 2 c-sections ? asthma ???? #IAmAPreexistingCondition

IAmAPreExistingCondition because of my sexual assault, anxiety, depression, PTSD, and womanhood.

Survivor of child abuse, PTSD, anxiety disorder, depression, back problems due to 2 drivers not paying attention #IAmAPreexistingCondition

IAmAPreexistingCondition I have anxiety, depression, Fibromyalgia, Sarcoidosis, high cholesterol and have been sexually assaulted.

Crohn's, liver disease as a result of treatment for Crohn's, melanoma #IAmAPreexistingCondition

I was born with a rare congenital heart disease called Shone's Complex. I've always lived with this & always will. #IAmAPreexistingCondition

Rape survivor. Diagnosed with anxiety. A woman. #IAmAPreexistingCondition

Because I am a woman who lives in a world overrun by rape culture and a society which devalues women, #IAmaPreexistingCondition ????

I am a rape victim. But my rapist would get to keep his healthcare. #IAmAPreexistingCondition #VoteNo

It's not like I chose to have an auto-immune disease #IAmaPreexistingCondition

Survived breast cancer, but if it comes back I won't afford to survive it again. #VoteNoAHCA #IAmAPreexistingCondition

Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, a survivor... I feel gutted right now. #IAmAPreexistingCondition

I have a blood disorder I was born with. The cost of meds is $3,000 per valve. I use a valve per day. #IAmAPreexistingCondition

I am a woman. Apparently #IAmAPreExistingCondition

Cancer survivor, I just cried #IAmAPreexistingCondition

Major depressive disorder, anxiety, PTSD, ulcers... I wouldn't be alive today if not for free counseling and meds #IAmAPreExistingCondition

I had a c-section to deliver my son and save his life #IAmAPreexistingCondition

Mental Disorders" = depression, anxiety. Needing gynecological services. Not to mention being trans. #IAmAPreexistingCondition

My autoimmune disorder involves a nasty rash. I hope every one of the @HouseGOP gets it. #iamapreexistingcondition

I am a triathlete with anxiety and PTSD, because I have buried 2 of my 4 children. #IAmAPreExistingCondition

Given how serious the reality is for so many Americans, it's good to know that Congress takes their decision seriously and isn't, say, toasting the passing of the AHCA with a beer.

Correction: May 5, 2017

A previous version of this story and headline misstated the status of the American Health Care Act and the Affordable Care Act. The American Health Care Act has only been passed in the House of Representatives, so the Affordable Care Act has not been repealed.