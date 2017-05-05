Have you ever purchased 20 lootboxes in Overwatch for an event, gotten one legendary and screamed that the game was rigged? Well now you can have some answers!

Thanks to a new Chinese law, created by their Ministry of Culture, online games with a loot system must release the probability of getting each type of reward.

Blizzard/Blizzard Overwatch China released a probability report for each loot box.

What's the probability you'll actually get the skin you want in Overwatch ?

According to the Chinese Overwatch site, this is how each lootbox breaks down:

1 epic item per 5.5 lootboxes

1 legendary item per 13.5 lootboxes

If you're good at math — which I'm not, but Reddit is — then you'll know that this equates to around 18.19% for epic rewards and 7.4% for legendary rewards.

Note that the lootbox probabilities may vary from region to region, so while Overwatch in China may have these numbers, there's no way to confirm what the North American Overwatch probabilities will be yet.

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is an essay about how Efi Oladele was a missed opportunity for Overwatch, a deep dive into the issue of sexual harassment in Overwatch voice chat, an unintentionally hilarious infographic showing the most popular Overwatch characters in each state, a criticism of Blizzard's failures in its design of Symmetra and a dive into a cool trend on Tumblr that converts your most-played heroes into a psychedelic illustration.