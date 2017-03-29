We know Overwatch and its diverse roster of 24 characters are ridiculously popular, but that's not a particularly useful bit of information. Does interest in each character vary by region? Which states search the internet for certain Overwatch characters more than others? OK, maybe that's not particularly useful data either, but it sure is interesting.

Zippia — a career advice website for recent college grads — thought so too, and sent us data that shows which states search for each Overwatch character the most.

But we asked Zippia for something a little extra: A map of every single state that shows which Overwatch character is most popular there. The map they sent us is unintentionally hysterical.

The most popular Overwatch characters in each state

Well, folks, here you go: The most popular Overwatch character in every state according to Google search. Drum roll, please.

Yep, that's right, Sombra was the most searched-for character in literally every single state in the U.S. Not entirely surprising, given the astronomical hype that surrounded her release throughout her months-long alternate reality game in the summer and fall of 2016.

"Turns out she's been Googled at least 10 times more than the closest character globally over the last year," said over email.

Which state searches for each Overwatch character the most?

Zippia also provided data about every other Overwatch character — specifically, which state searches for each character the most.

Here's that same data, in text form:

• Ana: Alaska

• Bastion: Washington

• D.Va: Hawaii

• Genji: Hawaii

• Hanzo: New Jersey

• Junkrat: North Dakota

• Lúcio: Maryland

• McCree: Washington

• Mei: Hawaii

• Mercy: New Hampshire

• Orisa: Rhode Island

• Pharah: Hawaii

• Reaper: Hawaii

• Reinhardt: Washington

• Roadhog: Maryland

• Soldier: 76: Oklahoma

• Sombra: South Dakota

• Symmetra: Rhode Island

• Torbjörn: California

• Tracer: New Mexico

• Widowmaker: Utah

• Winston: Washington

• Zarya: Maryland

• Zenyatta: Nevada

There doesn't seem to be anything all that obvious about why certain characters are more popular in certain states than others. In fact, it's kind of hilarious that Zenyatta — a peaceful, transcendent monk — is most popular in Nevada, the most infamously sinful state in the country.

Maybe they're trying to atone.

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is a a look at a very funny but naughty meme on the Overwatch subreddit, an interview with the creator of an awesome new Overwatch zine, a full explanation of the different types of health in Overwatch, our definitive ranking of every Overwatch hero, a roundup of awesome gender-bent Overwatch cosplay and a giant Overwatch FAQ for beginners.