The obvious comparison when considering Nintendo's New 2DS XL are the company's current handheld consoles: the New 3DS XL and the Switch. Even though the New 2DS XL is being released after the Nintendo Switch, the Japanese gaming company wants you to know its older portable console line still has some life left in it.

If a picture is worth 1,000 words, we've thrown together 15,000 on how Nintendo's New 2DS XL compares to the current Switch, the New 3DS from 2014 and even the Game Boy Color from way back in the day.

Check out our gallery below.

New Nintendo 2DS XL versus 3DS XL versus Switch: Here's how the newest gaming handheld stacks up

Xavier Harding/Mic New 2DS XL (left) and New 3DS XL (right)

The New 2DS XL hits stores on June 28 for $149.99.

