Since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comes with almost all the characters unlocked, chances are good you're going to want to know how they stack up so you can smoke your friends in multiplayer and get three stars in the Grand Prix.

If you're not content to simply pick the character you think looks the best — personally I'm a Roy Koopa man — we've got the breakdown of who the best characters are.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tier list: Prepare to spend a lot of time with the heavyweights

According to Crave, the Super Mario Wiki has already broken down all of the racers' stats into a handy chart that you can check at your leisure. However, Crave went one step further and broke down all the racers into tiers based on their top speed. They are as follows:

SS Tier:















• Wario















• Dry Bowser















• Waluigi (200cc Only)















• Donkey Kong (200cc Only)















• Roy Koopa (200cc Only)

S Tier:















• Bowser















• Morton















• Heavy Mii















• Waluigi















• Donkey Kong















• Roy

A+ Tier:















• Metal Mario















• Pink Gold Peach

A- Tier:















• Rosalina















• King Boo















• Link

B Tier:















• Mario















• Luigi















• Ludwig















• Iggy















• Medium Mii

As Crave's list hints, the heavyweight characters tend to lead the pack even with their slightly lower acceleration and handling. As you go farther down the rankings, middleweight characters tend to rank highly only if they have a speed stat above three. They tend to be more balanced than the lowest ranked lightweight characters, whose excellent acceleration and handling simply doesn't make up for their bad maximum speeds.

