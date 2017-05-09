Getting the trophies and achievements in Prey is a tall order. There are 49 of them, and the hardest part of completing the requirements for these accomplishments is the time sink involved. According to PowerPyx, it takes around 30 hours to get every achievement. The reason it takes so long is that Prey has alternate endings that are affected by actions you take throughout the game. If you're not careful with your save files, you'll more than likely have to start the Prey over several times if you want to get every trophy.

Using our trophy and achievement guide below, you'll be able to get them all in the minimum amount of time possible. Each of the accomplishments in Prey is mirrored over the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions of the game, so the guide below will help you no matter what platform you're playing on.

Non-Spoiler Prey Achievements and Trophies

These trophies and achievements are the ones you can view in your system dashboard upon starting a Prey for the first time. These are for the most part not connected with storyline moments or anything that could spoil parts of the game.

A Different Side of Yu

(Xbox One: 15 Gamescore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

You get this for scanning your double produced by the Phantom Shift power with your Psychoscope.

Ball Lightning

(Xbox One: 15 Gamescore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Using your Electrostatic Burst power to take down two Operators at once will get you this.

Cold Dead Hands

(Xbox One: 15 Gamescore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

You receive Cold Dead Hands when you fully upgrade a weapon.

Dead Calm

(Xbox One: 15 Gamescore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

When you kill an enemy while using the Combat Focus power you get this achievement.

Deprogramming

(Xbox One: 15 Gamescore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

If you use the Mindjack power to free a mind-controlled human you get this trophy.

Do No Harm

(Xbox One: 30 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Silver Trophy)

You must complete the game without killing any humans to get this.

Engineer

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

To get this you must repair 20 objects.

Escape Velocity

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

You must mimic an object and then blast yourself 20 meters in normal gravity to get this achievement.

I and It

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

To get this trophy you must kill every single human in the game.

It's Alive!

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

You must create a Phantom using the Phantom Genesis power to get this.

Know Thine Enemy

(Xbox One: 10 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

You must unlock a Typhon power with a Neuromod to receive this.

Know Thy Self

(Xbox One: 10 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

You must unlock a Human ability with a Neuromod to get this.

Mimesis

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

You must mimic a Mimic to unlock this achievement.

Mimic Massacre

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

To get this, you must kill five Mimics in five seconds.

Missing Persons

(Xbox One: 30 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Silver Trophy)

You have to find all TranStar employees, living or dead, to receive this.

No Needles

(Xbox One: 90 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Gold Trophy)

To receive this trophy you must complete Prey without using Neuromods to gain any Typhon or Human abilities.

Operator

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

To get the Operator achievement you have to hack 20 objects.

Press Sneak

(Xbox One: 30 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Silver Trophy)

To get Press Sneak, you must read all emails in the game.

Psychometry

(Xbox One: 30 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Silver Trophy)

You must find and listen to all TranScribes in the game to get this.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

To get this achievement you have to recycle 20 objects with a single Recycler Charge.

Shapeshifter

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

You have to mimic 20 or more objects to get the Shapeshifter trophy.

Split Affinity

(Xbox One: 90 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Gold Trophy)

To get Split Affinity, you must complete the game once while unlocking only Human powers then beat it a second time using only Typhon powers.

Tee One Up

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

You get this achievement by killing an enemy while they were Lifted.

Thoughts Can Kill

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

You can get this trophy by using Psychoshock on a human target.

TranStar Gourmand

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore — PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

You become the TranStar Gourmand when you consume one of every drink and food item in the game.

TranStar Employee of the Year

(PlayStation Exclusive: Platinum Trophy)

To get TranStar Employee of the Year you must obtain all other trophies.

Secret Prey Achievements and Trophies

These trophies and achievements are initially hidden because they contain spoilers for events that occur in the game. Just be warned, there are key story spoilers in the list below.

A Friend in Need

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Heal Mikhaila after recovering her booster shots to get this.

Abandon Ship

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

You'll get this if you decide to duck out of Talus I using Alex's escape pod before you finish the mission.

Adrift

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Find Dr. Igwe in a cargo container and perform a daring rescue for this one.

Awkward Ride Home

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

To get this escape Talos I with Dahl's shuttle, with only Dahl aboard. Awkward...

Best Served Cold

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Kill Luka to take revenge for Abby for this,

Black Market

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Discover all of a certain smuggler's drops to pick this up.

Brain Trust

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Meet with Igwe, January, and Mikhaila in your office.

Coffee Break

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Find Dr. Calvino's secret stash of coffee.

Dear Future Self

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Find and listen to all the messages that you happened to leave for yourself.

Facsimile

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Meet up with January for the first time.

Gift to the World

(Xbox One: 30 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Silver Trophy)

Discover Gustaf Leitner's Connectome as a favor for Dr. Igwe.

I and Thou

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Gold Trophy)

Against all odds, you finished the game with as much empathy as you could.

Intrinsic Value

(Xbox One: 10 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Recycle yourself.

Makeup Exam

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Go back to the Simulation Lab and finish up all the tests in Rooms A, B and C.

No Show

(Xbox One: 10 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Get cut down by helicopter blades on your first day of work.

Open Says She

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Use the voice samples you get from Danielle to get into Deep Storage.

Prism Master

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Read the entirety of the Starbender series.

Push the Fat Guy

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Send Alex to his death.

Self-Incriminating

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Silver Trophy)

Find out the fate of Mikhaila's father and break the news to her.

Suicide by Proxy

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Kill off January to get this.

The Gates of Hell

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Finish the Shipping and Receiving objective without killing any humans.

This Never Happened

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Execute an alto-regressive neurotomy on Dahl for this one.

You Rang?

(Xbox One: 15 Gamerscore - PlayStation 4: Bronze Trophy)

Dismiss or summon the Typhon Nightmare with the Psychotronics satellite to snap this up.

More Prey news, updates, tips and tricks

For more on Prey, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here's a guide to find all the safe locations and keycodes, and here's one showing where to find the pre-order bonus. Here how long it takes to beat Prey, and some of the secrets you can find in the demo. Finally, here's our guide hub where you can find all our Prey content.