A new update, patch 1.06, just hit Mass Effect: Andromeda. The update includes some bug fixes and, if you have the deluxe or super deluxe editions, a new casual outfit for Ryder.

Unfortunately, it appears there's currently a bug preventing deluxe edition owners from claiming the new cosmetic items if they already claimed the special delivery on the Tempest. Andromeda producer Michael Gamble said BioWare is "looking into it."

The full patch notes for update 1.06 are embedded below.

Mass Effect: Andromeda Update 1.06 Patch Notes: New casual outfit and Nomad skins for deluxe edition owners

The biggest part of patch 1.06 is a whole load of bug fixes. However, according to BioWare's blog post, "those of you who have the deluxe or super deluxe edition will also receive two custom Nomad skins, a new casual Pathfinder outfit and an exclusive multiplayer pack with a high chance of receiving an ultra-rare item."

The new casual outfit includes some sporty, mildly garish workout gear complete with a cheeky reference to "Blasto," a Hanar character who stars in some goofy action movies within the original Mass Effect trilogy.

Here's how it looks on Scott Ryder:

dd179/Reddit Ryder's new casual outfit in 'Mass Effect: Andromeda'

And here's how it looks on Sara:

The_Nur/Reddit Sara's new casual outfit in 'Mass Effect: Andromeda'

Mass Effect: Andromeda Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of BioWare:

Single Player

• Fixed issue that caused single-player difficulty to impact multiplayer

• Improved performance and stability

• Various improvements to cinematic scenes

• Fixed issue where SAM would mistakenly tell Ryder they have new email

• Conversation options will no longer appear "greyed out" if new content is available

• Improved legibility of subtitles

• Maximum Nexus Level increased to 29

• Single-player balance improvements at higher difficulties

• Fixed issues with player animations getting stuck when jumping or changing direction repeatedly

• Increased the number of autosaves allowed

• Special items will not carry over into New Game+

• Fixed issue where subtitles would not appear while waiting at the dialogue wheel if subtitles were disabled

• Fixed issue that could cause AVP to reset to zero for all planets except Kadara

• Vendors now sell fire augmentations

• Weapon and armor vendors now carry inventory once player reaches Level 61

• Chest armors now have level restrictions

• Bonus items — such as Pathfinder Armor — can now be deconstructed

• Fusion Mod of Resistance no longer continues to apply evade damage once unequipped

• Improved responsiveness of control sticks

• Fixed clipping issue on Sara Ryder's casual jacket

• Added graphics options to toggle Motion Blur and Depth of Field

• Fixed issue where Remnant VI would stop attacking

• Turbocharge will not deplete spare ammo when used on a weapon with the Vintage Heat Sink augmentation

• Fixed interaction with datapad in the Search for the Remnant Drive Core mission.

• Fixed issue where squadmate could not be revived if killed by a fiend at Site 2

• Swapping a dead squadmate at a loadout will not cause them to die permanently

• Nexus tram now operates during Nexus Reunion mission even if player has not completed Prologue

• Fixed issue where player could romance both Cora and Peebee

• Fixed issue where player could romance both Vetra and Peebee

• Taking the left path in the Havarl dungeon will not block progression on Remnant Scanner mission

• Fixed issue on H-047C where enemies could get stuck inside a rock, making them unkillable

• Fixed issue where player couldn't hide Ryder's helmet after completing Ark Natanus mission

• Fixed broken Nomad Shield Crafting mission

• Fixed health issues with Architect's leg that prevented completion of the fight

• Frequency mission on Voeld is no longer blocked if player leaves the area after scanning the meteorite

• Missing Science Crew mission no longer blocked if Ryder kills the Architect before finishing objectives

• Leaving the Nomad while falling out of bounds no longer results in infinite loading screen

• Fixed issue where Nomad jump control was not remapping

• Fixed issue where Cora slowly fell back to the ground after charging an airborne enemy

• Improved performance on Eos when approaching or fast travelling to Prodromos

• Loading auto-save will not block progress after kett encounter near Site 1 power relay station

• Eliminated player fall through on Tempest after loading autosaves in space

• Reduced the cost of Strike Team equipment and improved its effectiveness

• A default Ryder name can now carry over to New Game+

• PC – Fixed issue where dialogue choices would auto-select when using mouse and keyboard

• PC – Improvements to display when running at different resolutions

• PS4 – Fixed a crash that occurred when sitting in main menu for more than two minutes

• PS4 – Fixed crash that occurred when moving from multiplayer back to the main menu



Multiplayer

• Fixed issue where player would crouch repeatedly while interacting with device

• Player's deceased character no longer falls through the floor after an Ascendant attack in the extraction zone on Firebase Icebreaker

• Improvements to reduce lag for players and hosts

Patch 1.06 represents just one of several updates BioWare has planned for the next few months. Future patch updates are expected to include improvements to male-male romance options for Scott Ryder as well as improvements to player interactions with trans character Hainly Abrams. We'll update you on those additional updates as more information becomes available.

More Mass Effect: Andromeda news and updates

For more on everyone's favorite space opera, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here's an essay on the troubling history of colonialism in Mass Effect, a story about the horrifying harassment campaign carried out against a former BioWare employee, a look at the #MakeJaalBi fan movement and an overview of the historic lack of gay romance options in Mass Effect.