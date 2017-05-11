Trump's lawyers are reportedly trying to stop him from getting in touch with Michael Flynn

Heading off another instance of very bad optics, perhaps, President Donald Trump's lawyers are struggling to keep him from "reaching out" to former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to the Daily Beast.

Two in-the-know sources reportedly told the outlet that the president is feeling something like guilt about the way Flynn's ouster played out, and the way the media is handling the ongoing Russia investigation.

"While the president does not regret firing Gen. Flynn, he feels he [Flynn] is a good man who served his country bravely and honorably and who is being treated unfairly by the press and the Democrats on Capitol Hill," a member of Trump's camp reportedly said.

Neither the White House nor Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, would comment on the situation to the Daily Beast.

Flynn resigned his post as national security adviser in February, after news emerged that he had lied about conversations he'd had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, misleading both Vice President Mike Pence and the general public. Testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said Flynn had left himself open to blackmail.

The Senate subpoenaed Flynn on Wednesday evening, requesting documents, which his lawyer had previously refused to supply, with information on Flynn's interactions with Russian officials. A number of other men with possible ties to both Trump and Russia have also received subpoenas.

It's been a week of suspicious activity in the White House. On Tuesday evening, the president announced that he had fired FBI Director James Comey, who, just days before, had reportedly requested more money for the investigation into Russia's meddling with the 2016 election. As people began wondering if Trump wasn't trying to quash efforts to uncover his campaign's ties to Russia, the president fired off a series of brash tweets alleging that the country "will be thanking him" for firing the FBI director. The next morning, he received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, along with Ambassador Kislyak, in the Oval Office.

At this point, comparisons between Trump and Richard Nixon don't seem far-fetched. Getting in touch with Flynn, national security attorney Brad Moss told the Daily Beast, would only contribute to Nixonian appearances.

"Talking with witnesses got Nixon in trouble," Moss said.