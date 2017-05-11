It's nearly Minecraft release time on Nintendo Switch. The game continues to find itself on nearly all gaming platforms, and that continues with Nintendo's home console/portable hybrid. Those hoping to buy a physical cartridge of Minecraft will have to wait a while. But if you're OK with downloading the game to your Switch's memory, your time has finally come. Almost.

Minecraft Switch release time: When can we expect the eShop to get the game?

According to Nintendo's official site, Minecraft will hit the eShop at 6 p.m. Eastern time on May 11. 4J Studios, which works on Minecraft, tweeted information backing it up.

Minecraft on the Switch strengthens the game's list of supported consoles, joining the ranks of Nintendo Wii U, PS4, Xbox, PC and more. When downloaded, the game takes up 512MB of your Switch's storage space.

Unlike the Wii U, the Switch does not give you the option of pre-downloading the game in advance. While the game shows up in the eShop's "Coming Soon" section and you're able to add it to your Wish List, you can't buy the game and download it early. Those interested in buying will have to check the eShop at 9 p.m. Eastern to snag the $29.99 game.

Check out more Nintendo Switch news and coverage

Looking for more Nintendo Switch news? Check out how blind gamers are using the Nintendo Switch and why you can't get your Mii to look quite like you. Nintendo's left Joy-Con issue turns out to be a hardware problem — here's how to solve it. Find out how to buy a console amidst the recent restock. Learn why the Switch cartridges taste so bad. Check out our comparison photos sizing up the Switch to the Wii U GamePad (part one and part two), or find out how to make use of ethernet without the dock and the best way to get alerts when new stock arrives.