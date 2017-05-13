The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy got a new trailer drop showing one of Crash's companions, Polar. Polar made his debut in Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back as one of Crash's forms of transportation.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy trailer: The remaster steps up the graphics

The new Polar in the 'N. Sane Trilogy' is much less angular than the one in the original 'Crash Bandicoot 2.' Jason Faulkner/Mic

As you can see, Polar, along with the rest of the game, is getting a significant upgrade in visual fidelity. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will feature the first three games in the Crash series: Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot Warped.

This remaster is far more than just a fresh coat of paint. Pretty much the only thing being retained from the original releases is the level geometry. Textures, gameplay and character models are all getting a modern makeover, and this trailer shows a small peek at what's in store for us.

You can get your hands on the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on June 30 when it comes out on PlayStation 4. However, for those who want Crash on Xbox One or PC, you may have a bit longer to wait. The N. Sane Trilogy hasn't been confirmed for other platforms, but there is some hope that it will eventually make its way to other systems.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, including our list of video games that make fun of their players, a personal essay about dealing with anxiety through Breath of the Wild, a look at the racist and sexist experiences in esports and a plea for better character customization options for black characters.