Injustice 2 has so very many characters to play as and fight against. But there's always one more character that you've gotta get your hands on. We hear you — so here's how to unlock Brainiac in Injustice 2.

According to Twinfinite, the only way to unlock every single character in the game — minus premier characters like Darkseid and any premier skins — is to play through the game's Story Mode. Fenix Bazaar mentions that it'll take about three to four hours to finish the story and unlock Brainiac.

Each of the game's 12 chapters will weave you through the bitterly embattled former friends that have sided with either Batman or Superman. You'll have perspective from either side of the conflict, which will lead to two possible game endings.

• Chapter 1: Batman

• Chapter 2: Harley Quinn

• Chapter 3: Green Arrow or Black Canary

• Chapter 4: Flash

• Chapter 5: Green Lantern

• Chapter 6: Blue Beetle or Firestorm

• Chapter 7: Cyborg or Catwoman

• Chapter 8: Wonder Woman

• Chapter 9: Supergirl

• Chapter 10: Aquaman or Black Adam

• Chapter 11: Batman or Superman

• Chapter 12: Superman

Once you've kicked around superheroes and supervillains alike, chosen which hero you'll side with and completed Story Mode, Brainiac will be all yours to play as.

