Bungie finally gave Destiny fans a good, long look at Destiny 2 gameplay on Thursday, and it appears to be shaping up nicely.

Destiny 2 will have a whole host of new features, like guided games and in-game clans, but the flashiest addition to Destiny 2 is the new set of subclasses: Dawnblade, Arcstrider and Sentinel.

Good news: Each one's super ability look totally badass, and we've got the footage embedded below.

Destiny 2 new supers: Dawnblade

The new Warlock subclass is called Dawnblade, and its new super grants your character a fiery sword and a set of flame wings for a brief period of time.

Here's how it looks:

WiLLiSGaming/YouTube Dawnblade super in 'Destiny 2'

Destiny 2 new supers: Arcstrider

The new Hunter subclass is called Arcstrider, and its super turns your character into a flipping, acrobatic warrior with a staff that crackles with electricity.

Here's how it looks:

TritanArmy/YouTube Arcstrider super in 'Destiny 2'

Destiny 2 new supers: Sentinel

The new Titan subclass is called Sentinel, and its super basically turns you into a shadowy version of Captain America. You wield a void shield that you can use to block attacks, bash enemies up close or throw at enemies from afar.

Here's how it looks:

TritanArmy/YouTube Sentinel super in 'Destiny 2'

Destiny 2 will be available on Sept. 8 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will likely come to PC at a later date.

