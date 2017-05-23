The Overwatch Anniversary event is now live, bringing all sorts of new skins and new arena maps to players until June 12. Blizzard announced the news with a new trailer posted to Twitter and YouTube, which you can watch below.

Overwatch Anniversary event trailer

This story is developing.

