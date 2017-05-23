The characters in Nintendo Switch's new fighting game, Arms, are a core part of the game's personality. Fighters like Min Min, Spring Man and Twintelle have fans excited for the game to hit. But according to the official Arms Twitter, those taking part in the Global Testpunch beta won't have access to all 10 characters.

A listing on Nintendo's eShop on Tuesday indicated the full roster might be available for the early demo, but unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Arms Nintendo Switch characters : All 10 fighters won't be part of the beta

An earlier tweet from the Arms Twitter account confirm only seven of the 10 characters would be available to use during the demo period.

However, a Nintendo eShop screenshot shared by Reddit user llethal01 clearly states that all 10 Arms characters would be playable in the beta. Mic was even able to reproduce the same screen on its own Nintendo Switch.

Xavier Harding/Mic Nintendo Switch eShop

After reaching out to Nintendo directly to clarify the company's mixed messaging, Mic was able to confirm that the eShop page in question was, in fact, incorrect. Nintendo said the page will be changed to reflect the official Global Testpunch plans.

Arms Nintendo Switch: Other features coming to the demo

Similar to the Splatoon 2 testfire, the Arms beta will support multiplayer with folks on your friends list. However, Arms will have the added benefit of local multiplayer with nearby Switch owners also playing the game.

Arms testers will also be able to play Hoops mode, which lets you duke it on a basketball court where can dunk your enemies. Good luck calling foul.

The Arms Global Testpunch begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

Check out more Nintendo Switch news and coverage

