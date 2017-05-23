The best way to celebrate Overwatch's new Anniversary event is to bust a move — and now, you can do that within the game itself using a set of brand-new dance emotes. Unlike other event cosmetics that usually only come to a select few characters, every single character in the Overwatch roster has a unique dance emote.

If you have to wait until after work to actually dive in and play for yourself, don't worry: We've got you covered. There's a nice video on YouTube uploaded by Rem Villiers that shows every single one, but we've broken them all down into GIF form below if there's a specific dance emote you want to see.

Here's every new Overwatch dance emote in the Anniversary update.

Overwatch Anniversary dance emotes

Ana's dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Ana's new dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Bastion's robo boogie emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Bastion's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

D.Va's dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube D.Va's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Genji's fisherman dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Genji's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Hanzo's fisherman dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Hanzo's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Junkrat's running rat emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Junkrat's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Lúcio's smooth emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Lúcio's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

McCree's line dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube McCree's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Mei's sunny dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Mei's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Mercy's hustle emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Mercy's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Orisa's dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Orisa's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Pharah's rocket guitar emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Pharah's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Reaper's dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Reaper's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Reinhardt's sweethardt emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Reinhardt's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Roadhog's dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Roadhog's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Soldier: 76's dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Soldier: 76's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Sombra's dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Sombra's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Symmetra's dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Symmetra's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Torbjörn's dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Torbjörn's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Tracer's Charleston emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Tracer's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Widowmaker's ballet emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Widowmaker's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Winston's dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Winston's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Zarya's dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Zarya's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

Zenyatta's dance emote:

Rem Villiers/YouTube Zenyatta's dance emote in 'Overwatch' Anniversary

These emotes will be available to unlock until the Overwatch Anniversary ends on June 12.

