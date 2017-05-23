The best way to celebrate Overwatch's new Anniversary event is to bust a move — and now, you can do that within the game itself using a set of brand-new dance emotes. Unlike other event cosmetics that usually only come to a select few characters, every single character in the Overwatch roster has a unique dance emote.
If you have to wait until after work to actually dive in and play for yourself, don't worry: We've got you covered. There's a nice video on YouTube uploaded by Rem Villiers that shows every single one, but we've broken them all down into GIF form below if there's a specific dance emote you want to see.
Here's every new Overwatch dance emote in the Anniversary update.
Overwatch Anniversary dance emotes
Ana's dance emote:
Bastion's robo boogie emote:
D.Va's dance emote:
Genji's fisherman dance emote:
Hanzo's fisherman dance emote:
Junkrat's running rat emote:
Lúcio's smooth emote:
McCree's line dance emote:
Mei's sunny dance emote:
Mercy's hustle emote:
Orisa's dance emote:
Pharah's rocket guitar emote:
Reaper's dance emote:
Reinhardt's sweethardt emote:
Roadhog's dance emote:
Soldier: 76's dance emote:
Sombra's dance emote:
Symmetra's dance emote:
Torbjörn's dance emote:
Tracer's Charleston emote:
Widowmaker's ballet emote:
Winston's dance emote:
Zarya's dance emote:
Zenyatta's dance emote:
These emotes will be available to unlock until the Overwatch Anniversary ends on June 12.
