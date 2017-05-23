'Overwatch' Anniversary Dance Emotes: Watch them all right here
'Overwatch' Anniversary Dance Emotes: Watch them all right here

By Tim Mulkerin
The best way to celebrate Overwatch's new Anniversary event is to bust a move — and now, you can do that within the game itself using a set of brand-new dance emotes. Unlike other event cosmetics that usually only come to a select few characters, every single character in the Overwatch roster has a unique dance emote.

If you have to wait until after work to actually dive in and play for yourself, don't worry: We've got you covered. There's a nice video on YouTube uploaded by Rem Villiers that shows every single one, but we've broken them all down into GIF form below if there's a specific dance emote you want to see.

Here's every new Overwatch dance emote in the Anniversary update.

Overwatch Anniversary dance emotes

Ana's dance emote:

Ana's new dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Bastion's robo boogie emote:

Bastion's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
D.Va's dance emote:

D.Va's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Genji's fisherman dance emote:

Genji's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Hanzo's fisherman dance emote:

Hanzo's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Junkrat's running rat emote:

Junkrat's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Lúcio's smooth emote:

Lúcio's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
McCree's line dance emote:

McCree's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Mei's sunny dance emote:

Mei's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Mercy's hustle emote:

Mercy's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Orisa's dance emote:

Orisa's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Pharah's rocket guitar emote:

Pharah's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Reaper's dance emote:

Reaper's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Reinhardt's sweethardt emote:

Reinhardt's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Roadhog's dance emote:

Roadhog's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Soldier: 76's dance emote:

Soldier: 76's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Sombra's dance emote:

Sombra's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Symmetra's dance emote:

Symmetra's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Torbjörn's dance emote:

Torbjörn's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Tracer's Charleston emote:

Tracer's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Widowmaker's ballet emote:

Widowmaker's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Winston's dance emote:

Winston's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Zarya's dance emote:

Zarya's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
Zenyatta's dance emote:

Zenyatta's dance emote in 'Overwatch' AnniversarySource: Rem Villiers/YouTube
These emotes will be available to unlock until the Overwatch Anniversary ends on June 12. 

