We know Destiny 2 will get a beta on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One before its release in September, but we don't know exactly when yet. It's killing us. We want to play this game.

One Destiny YouTuber has a theory that's so wild, it might actually be true. Or not. Here's when the Destiny 2 beta will start, according to their theory.

Destiny 2 beta release date set for July 17?

In a video posted on Monday, Destiny YouTuber Mesa Sean lays out his theory on the Destiny 2 beta start date. If you can't or don't want to watch, skip ahead. I'll explain everything.

Mesa Sean thinks the Destiny 2 beta will launch on July 17. Why? There are two reasons.

First, the original Destiny began its beta on July 17, 2014, exactly three years before his prediction. Second, there's a shot of an inventory screen in a Destiny 2 gameplay video that shows two currency counters in a corner. One of them reads "98," which is (coincidentally or not) the game's release date, Sept. 8. The other one says "17177," which could be read as July 17, 2017.

'Destiny 2' beta date revealed? Mesa Sean/YouTube

Yeah, it's a bit of a stretch. It's also fun to think that maybe Bungie is hiding these things in trailers for internet detectives to figure out. That seems like more effort than just outright announcing the start date, but that's video games for you. July 17 would be about a month after E3 2017 and a couple of weeks after GuardianCon, so we'll have plenty of chances to hear about the beta before then.

