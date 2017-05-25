From Nicole Kidman to Rihanna, the Cannes red carpet was truly amazing this week

This is the last week of Cannes, and what a week of fashion it's been.
More than the Oscars or even the Golden Globes, Cannes this year has seen countless women take some glorious risks on the red carpet, from Elisabeth Moss rocking a leather jacket to Rihanna and those half-shades.
The film festival ends Saturday, which means the red carpet is going with it, and we're super bummed about that. So before it all comes to an end, we wrapped up a few of the best red carpet looks for this second half of Cannes. (You can see our faves from the first few days here.)
Here are the dresses that you just have to see to believe: