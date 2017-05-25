From Nicole Kidman to Rihanna, the Cannes red carpet was truly amazing this week

This is the last week of Cannes, and what a week of fashion it's been.

More than the Oscars or even the Golden Globes, Cannes this year has seen countless women take some glorious risks on the red carpet, from Elisabeth Moss rocking a leather jacket to Rihanna and those half-shades.

The film festival ends Saturday, which means the red carpet is going with it, and we're super bummed about that. So before it all comes to an end, we wrapped up a few of the best red carpet looks for this second half of Cannes. (You can see our faves from the first few days here.)

Here are the dresses that you just have to see to believe:

Rihanna in Dior

Arthur Mola/AP Rihanna at Cannes

Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Nicole Kidman at Cannes

Nicole Kidman in Dior

Arthur Mola/AP Nicole Kidman at Cannes

Nicole Kidman in Versace

Alastair Grant/AP Nicole Kidman at Cannes

Nicole Kidman in Armani

Alastair Grant/AP Nicole Kidman at Cannes

Nicole Kidman in Michael Kors

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Nicole Kidman at Cannes

Elisabeth Moss in Oscar de la Renta

Arthur Mola/AP Elisabeth Moss at Cannes

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Salma Hayek at Cannes

Marion Cotillard in Armani

Arthur Mola/AP Marion Cotillard at Cannes

Tilda Swinton

Thibault Camus/AP Tilda Swinton at Cannes

Diane Kruger in Dior

Arthur Mola/AP Diane Kruger at Cannes

Jessica Chastain in Givenchy

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Jessica Chastain at Cannes

Jessica Chastain in Armani

Arthur Mola/AP Jessica Chastain at Cannes

Jessica Chastain in Dior

Arthur Mola/AP Jessica Chastain at Cannes

Fan Bingbing in Valentino

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Fan Bingbing at Cannes

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Kristen Stewart at Cannes

Elle Fanning in Prada

Arthur Mola/AP Elle Fanning at Cannes

Elle Fanning in Alexander McQueen

Thibault Camus/AP Elle Fanning at Cannes

Elle Fanning in Dior

Thibault Camus/AP Elle Fanning at Cannes

Elle Fanning in Rodarte

Arthur Mola/AP Elle Fanning at Cannes

Naomi Campbell in Versace