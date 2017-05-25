From Nicole Kidman to Rihanna, the Cannes red carpet was truly amazing this week
From Nicole Kidman to Rihanna, the Cannes red carpet was truly amazing this week

By Rachel Lubitz
This is the last week of Cannes, and what a week of fashion it's been. 

More than the Oscars or even the Golden Globes, Cannes this year has seen countless women take some glorious risks on the red carpet, from Elisabeth Moss rocking a leather jacket to Rihanna and those half-shades. 

The film festival ends Saturday, which means the red carpet is going with it, and we're super bummed about that. So before it all comes to an end, we wrapped up a few of the best red carpet looks for this second half of Cannes. (You can see our faves from the first few days here.) 

Here are the dresses that you just have to see to believe: 

Rihanna in Dior 

Rihanna at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Rihanna at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein 

Nicole Kidman at CannesSource: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman at Cannes  Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Dior 

Nicole Kidman at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Nicole Kidman at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Nicole Kidman in Versace 

Nicole Kidman at CannesSource: Alastair Grant/AP
Nicole Kidman at Cannes  Alastair Grant/AP

Nicole Kidman in Armani 

Nicole Kidman at CannesSource: Alastair Grant/AP
Nicole Kidman at Cannes  Alastair Grant/AP

Nicole Kidman in Michael Kors 

Nicole Kidman at CannesSource: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman at Cannes  Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss in Oscar de la Renta

Elisabeth Moss at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Elisabeth Moss at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Salma Hayek in Gucci 

Salma Hayek at Cannes Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Salma Hayek at Cannes  Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard in Armani

Marion Cotillard at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Marion Cotillard at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Tilda Swinton 

Tilda Swinton at CannesSource: Thibault Camus/AP
Tilda Swinton at Cannes  Thibault Camus/AP

Diane Kruger in Dior 

Diane Kruger at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Diane Kruger at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Jessica Chastain in Givenchy 

Jessica Chastain at Cannes Source: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain at Cannes  Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Armani 

Jessica Chastain at Cannes Source: Arthur Mola/AP
Jessica Chastain at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Jessica Chastain in Dior 

Jessica Chastain at Cannes Source: Arthur Mola/AP
Jessica Chastain at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Fan Bingbing in Valentino

Fan Bingbing at CannesSource: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Fan Bingbing at Cannes  Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart in Chanel 

Kristen Stewart at CannesSource: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart at Cannes  Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Elle Fanning in Prada

Elle Fanning at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Elle Fanning at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Elle Fanning in Alexander McQueen 

Elle Fanning at CannesSource: Thibault Camus/AP
Elle Fanning at Cannes  Thibault Camus/AP

Elle Fanning in Dior 

Elle Fanning at CannesSource: Thibault Camus/AP
Elle Fanning at Cannes  Thibault Camus/AP

Elle Fanning in Rodarte 

Elle Fanning at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Elle Fanning at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Naomi Campbell in Versace 

Naomi Campbell at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Naomi Campbell at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP
