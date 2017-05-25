We all have our own ways of celebrating Overwatch's one-year Anniversary. Some are content to simply play the new Anniversary event — but one particularly sick, twisted Overwatch fan decided to make the entire Overwatch cast participate in a sing-along of Smash Mouth's "All Star."

The thought alone is enough to send a shiver down your spine, right? And we haven't even gotten to the part where photoshopped hybrids of the Overwatch cast and Shrek start coming in.

It's one of those videos in which small bits of dialogue are spliced together to create the illusion that all 24 Overwatch characters are singing in a studio together, taking a brief intermission from walloping each other in battles to the death to record a smash hit single.

Reddit user Isdaman uploaded the video to /r/Overwatch, where it currently has over 300 upvotes and counting. The reception is — as you might expect — filled with a combination of admiration and hatred for bringing that dreadful song back into our lives.

"Every day we stray further from god's light," tommygunner91 commented.

"This song ruined my life," ToulouseTune said. "Thank you for posting this."

Have fun singing that song for the rest of the day, everyone.

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is an essay about how Efi Oladele was a missed opportunity for Overwatch, a deep dive into the issue of sexual harassment in Overwatch voice chat, an unintentionally hilarious infographic showing the most popular Overwatch characters in each state, a criticism of Blizzard's failures in its design of Symmetra and a dive into a cool trend on Tumblr that converts your most-played heroes into a psychedelic illustration.