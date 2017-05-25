Injustice 2 has an impressive roster of DC Comics superheroes, both iconic and obscure — but thanks to an Instagram post from the game's character designer, we know one electrifying hero who didn't make the cut.

Injustice 2 Static Shock: Fighter designed and then cut

This comes from the Instagram account of Marco Nelor, who designed the characters for Injustice 2.

So sad about this one. He was all cleaned up and ready to go, but unfortunately Static didn't make the cut for #injustice2 ... damn. I had him all worked out too. Oh well. Enjoy ! A photo posted by post shared by Marco Nelor (@marconelor) on May 24, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Virgil Hawkins, the electric superhero otherwise known as Static, was designed in Injustice 2's art style before being scrapped for unknown reasons. This is a disappointment to fans of both the comics and the old Static Shock cartoon series.

As PVP Live pointed out, Injustice 2 already has the teen market cornered with characters like Blue Beetle and Firestorm. Aside from that, Black Adam fills the lightning-powers niche on the main roster, and Mortal Kombat's Raiden is coming as DLC.

An unfortunate reality of game development is that there are only so many fun attack animations you can make with lightning in one game. It's likely Static was just one of many DC Comics favorites who didn't make the cut. There are still plenty of great characters to duke it out with, so don't let this discourage you from trying out Injustice 2.

