Want to get your hands on Arms, the forthcoming fighting game for Nintendo Switch? Nintendo's opening the game up to anyone who owns a Switch over Memorial Day weekend — and the weekend after — so you can do just that.

Here's what you need to know about the start times for Arms' Global Testpunch.

Arms global testpunch start times

The structure for the Arms testpunch is a little strange. You'll only be able to play for one hour at a time during designated windows throughout the weekend. Here is the full list of times you'll be able to play Arms, according to the text on the Nintendo eShop:

Friday, May 26 (North America only)

• 8:00 p.m. Eastern — 8:59 p.m. Eastern



Saturday, May 27:

• 8:00 a.m. Eastern — 8:59 a.m. Eastern

• 2:00 p.m. Eastern — 2:59 p.m. Eastern

• 8:00 p.m. Eastern — 8:59 p.m. Eastern



Sunday, May 28:

• 8:00 a.m. Eastern — 8:59 a.m. Eastern

• 2:00 p.m. Eastern — 2:59 p.m. Eastern

Nintendo's hosting another testing period the following weekend during the same hours. Here are those times listed out:

Friday, June 2: (North America only)

• 8:00 p.m. Eastern — 8:59 p.m. Eastern



Saturday, June 3:

• 8:00 a.m. Eastern — 8:59 a.m. Eastern

• 2:00 p.m. Eastern — 2:59 p.m. Eastern

• 8:00 p.m. Eastern — 8:59 p.m. Eastern



Saturday, June 4:

• 8:00 a.m. Eastern — 8:59 a.m. Eastern

• 2:00 p.m. Eastern — 2:59 p.m. Eastern

If you're planning on participating, you should download the Arms global testpunch from the Nintendo eShop now so that you're ready to go as soon as one of the above times rolls around.

