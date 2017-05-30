Monday's episode of Raw was pretty exciting. It would be great if fans could fire up WWE 2K17 and replay the matches without having to do a ton of attire changes and matchmaking on their own. Hopefully the series can fix that in the upcoming WWE 2K18.

WWE 2K18 event re-creation mode: How it would work

MLB the Show 17, EA Sports UFC 2 and NBA 2K17 all have modes that allow you to play the day's action or upcoming events.

There's obviously a difference with the WWE. Oftentimes, some of the matches are intentionally kept a secret from fans, but we know there's always a pre-determined lineup.

Would it be too much to ask for the WWE creative team to share the planned matches and attires with the 2K development team a day before Raw, Smackdown and pay-per-view events?

Attires, arena design and the top three matches of the evening could be shared and set up in a WWE Today-like feature.

Immediately after WWE programming, this mode would likely see a lot of traction. To make it worth the WWE and 2K's time and effort, they could embed some sort of in-game advertisement spots to earn more revenue.

Linking the real-life product with the gaming experience is always a good idea. Members of the WWE 2K community already do a lot of this work on their own.

Here's an example from Smacktalk on YouTube after WWE Payback:

In an hour or less, community creators put together alternative attires, customized championship belts and more to facilitate their peers' virtual WWE escapades.

It's time 2K did some of that work for the gamers, and WWE 2K18 is the perfect place to start.

