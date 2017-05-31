Bandai Namco’s latest entry in the long-running Tekken series, Tekken 7, is releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in June. But if you're still holding on to your old PS3, is there any hope you'll get to play Tekken 7 on the last-gen console? Unfortunately, it doesn't look very likely. Here's what you need to know.

Tekken 7 PS3: Why it's so unlikely

The previous canon installment of the numbered Tekken series was Tekken 6, and it was the last proper Tekken to have come out for PS3 back in 2008. That was nearly a decade ago, and it doesn’t look like Bandai Namco has any current plans to return to the system.

It’s also important to note that production of PS3 systems has finally ceased in Japan. Shipments of the console are “ending soon,” Sony Japan told Kotaku. This follows the end of PS3 shipments in the U.S. back in October 2016. The PS3 has already outlived its projected 10-year life cycle, given that it released in 2006 originally.

With plans already solidified to shutter the PlayStation 3 in Japan, there’s just no reason to continue support for older consoles. Unfortunately, PS3 owners will have to upgrade if they want to get their hands on Tekken 7’s home console version.

