After a long series of rumors, Yasuo and Riven from League of Legends, have now finally been revealed with their new matching skins — Nightbringer and Dawnbringer.

The rumor had previously discussed them as "Angelblade" and "Demonblade" skins, but we now have the truth.

League of Legends Public Beta: Take a look at the new Nightbringer and Dawnbringer skins

The new skins are currently on the Public Beta Environment for viewing and testing. If you want to take a look at each skin in action, check out the video below.

New Dawnbringer and Nightbringer skins in the PBE YouTube

The PBE can be a mixed bag. Some stuff gets delayed, some stuff will probably never see the light of day and some stuff is live in two to three weeks. It's yet to be seen, but give how hyped these skins have been, we can only hope that they come soon.

