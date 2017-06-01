Despite it's name, Mario Kart 8 isn't actually the eighth game in the series. In addition to Mario Kart DS, Double Dash and Deluxe, the kart-racing game has also seen arcade-only iterations. The latest of the three arcade games is Mario Kart Arcade GP DX, which offers 12 levels that haven't come to the latest console versions of Mario Kart. We're hoping that some Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC will change that.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC tracks: Arcade levels are uncharted territory for many

Pac-Man Stadium YouTube

In many ways, the arcade version of Mario Kart looks like a different beast than what we see on Switch and Wii U. Item boxing looks much smaller, drifting looks much different and the game is more flashy overall. It's hard to picture playing the arcade version of Mario Kart on a handheld.

The levels, however, could still be migrated over to the Switch game. These are the 12 tracks Switch owners are missing out on while away from the arcade, according to the Mario Wiki:

• Peach Castle

• Splash Circuit

• Bon Dance Street

• Kingdom Way

• Tropical Coast

• Omatsuri Circuit

• Aerial Road

• Bowser's Factory

• Pac-Man Stadium

• Sky Arena

• Bowser's Castle

• Namco Circuit

Driving on the water? YouTube

Mario Kart Arcade GP DX offers modern inclusions like gliding and even lets you drive on water at certain parts, as seen in the above video. Either that water is very shallow or Mario knows something about driving we don't.

A Switch adaptation of this level could include racers driving underwater, as Jesus-like water-driving powers aren't an option in MK8 Deluxe.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC items: Bring over the frying pan, too

Wario in 'Mario Kart Arcade GP DX' Arcade Belgium/YouTube

The arcade edition of Mario Kart has more than just new circuits to offer. Team Mario Kart could even throw in items with their arcade-themed DLC pack. Different weapons like a single fireball, gold shell or any one of these would all be a nice change from the Deluxe levels we're used to. It would also be a good excuse to use cooking utensils while racing, as pictured above.

Nintendo may have plans to keep the Switch game as the definitive version with console-only tracks. But with a dozen levels currently underplayed by the masses, we'd drive over water to play some arcade Mario Kart, too.

Check out more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe news and coverage

