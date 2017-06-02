Tekken 7 is the latest numbered entry in a long line of excellent fighting games, and it's rife with several characters you can choose between to take on your opponents, whether you play online or with friends at home. The initial roster includes 36 fighters with 1 preorder bonus and/or paid DLC character, as well as 1 unlockable character transformation and palette swap.

There will also be additional characters coming soon by way of the Season Pass, but those have yet to be identified. If you want to unlock all the characters available to you at the onset of the game, here's everything you need to know.

Tekken 7 : The initial roster

The initial roster available from the get-go (all 37), includes 1 pre-order bonus or paid DLC character. On top of this there is 1 unlockable character transformation & 1 character palette swap. And the Tekken 7 characters select screen has room for plenty of bonus characters, at least 2 more guest characters are promised as part of the Season Pass. Supposedly the first two DLC characters will be available at some point in the next few months. You can make do with the characters available now and unlock the rest of whoever you're missing, however.

Tekken 7 : How to unlock Eliza

PCGamesN Eliza, the deadly vampire queen

Eliza, the gorgeous yet dangerous vampire queen, is only available as a preorder bonus right now. If you managed to preorder the game you'll have a code to access her, or you can purchase her 30 days following the game's launch (today). You won't be able to get her if you complete the game or anything like that, and there's no secret way to get her otherwise, but you'll want to snap her up as quickly as possible, because she's an excellent character. Tekken 7 marks Eliza's second appearance in the franchise aside from 2013's Tekken Revolution.

Tekken 7 : How to unlock Devil Kazuya

GameFAQs Devil Kazuya strutting his stuff

The only "true" unlockable character in Tekken 7 is actually Devil Kazuya. All the rest aren't technically unlocks, though we'll refer to them throughout the list for the sake of uniformity as unlockable characters. You can't select him as a separate character to play as, however. You need to choose Kazuya Mishima and transform into Devil Kazuya in the middle of a match.

You can do this by triggering the Devil mode by utilizing Kazuya's Rage Art (press R1 on PS4 or RB on Xbox One) and he'll transform into Devil Kazuya for a short time. These are currently the only ways you can transform into Devil Kazuya, so if you want to see him, you'll have to start with Kazuya Mishima first.

Tekken 7 : How to unlock Violet

Tekken Wikia Violet, the palette swap of Lee Chaolan

Violet isn't technically a new character, instead a palette swap of Lee Chaolan. You'll need to select Lee as player two to see Violet. The only differences are the coloring since this character is an alternate coloring for Lee.

These are currently the only "unlockable" characters at this point until there are additional players to receive via DLC. Check back for more updates as these come forward soon!



More gaming news and updates

Check out more video game content on Mic. Including which Pokémon are actually the best and why black players can never seem to get custom characters that look like them. Learn more about how blind gamers are getting in on the fun. Don't miss our guide to dodging blue shells in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — you can thank us later.