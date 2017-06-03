Akuma's special chapter in Tekken 7 is available once you complete story mode. You have to play as Devil Kazuya when you face off against Akuma, so if you're not familiar with his style of fighting, you'll want to practice beforehand. If you can beat Akuma's special chapter in Tekken 7, you'll unlock the Master of Iron Fist trophy/achievement.

Below we'll show you everything you need to know to beat Akuma's special chapter and get one step closer to getting all the trophies and achievements in Tekken 7.

Tekken 7 Master of Iron Fist achievement: How to beat Akuma special chapter

Akuma's fireballs can hit you at any distance. ?XCV

If you're familiar with Devil Kazuya, this won't be as difficult a fight. However, Akuma is quick, and with his Fireballs, he has range that other fighters don't. If you're just looking to get the trophy though, you can cheat a little by setting the difficulty to easy. With Akuma fighting on easy mode, there are a few things you can do to take advantage of his poor AI and cheese the fight.

Once you're fighting Akuma on easy, you'll want to use the Devil Blaster (right kick+ left kick) when you're at far range. When you're at midrange, you can use Reverse Devil Blaster. Akuma has a ton of health, and all you can do is try to keep your distance and chip away at it.

Eventually, Akuma will get close to you and start using punches. If you block the first two punches in his regular combo, you'll have a small opening in which you can start a Devil Fist combo. Execute the Devil First (forward, forward, right punch) and once it connects keep tapping the right punch button to continue the combo. If you can't hit him with the Devil Fist, then back off. If he can block three of your attacks, he'll counter and have you back on the defensive.

To beat the special chapter you'll have to empty Akuma's health gauge and stop his ultimate ability. When he triggers it, you'll need to simultaneously perform your Rage Art by tapping R1 on PlayStation 4 or RB on Xbox One/PC. If you do it right, he'll go down, and you'll get a brief cutscene and the Master of Iron Fist achievement/trophy.

More gaming news and updates

Check out more video game content on Mic. Including which Pokémon are actually the best and why black players can never seem to get custom characters that look like them. Learn more about how blind gamers are getting in on the fun and how Injustice 2 seems to give its female characters the short end of the stick. See why we love Twintelle (and why we hate Twintelle) in the upcoming Arms, and don't miss our guide to dodging blue shells in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — you can thank us later.