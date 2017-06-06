BioWare finally detailed its plans for the newest Mass Effect: Andromeda patch, version 1.08 — and it's huge. Jaal will soon be a romance option for Scott Ryder in an attempt to address widespread criticisms over the game's lack of male-male romances in comparison to its other romance options.

"The relationships between your crew are some of the most loved and cherished parts of our games, so we wanted to make sure we got it right," BioWare said in the blog post announcing the update. "We consulted with members of the LGBTQ community, both externally and within our own studios. After carefully considering all feedback, we decided this was an important change to make, and one that made sense for Jaal, Scott and the angara."

This new patch will also address two other massive concerns that fans had. First, it will improve the dialogue for the transgender character Hainly Abrams, such that she does not reveal her trans identity until the player has earned her trust.

Second, it will also expand the game's character creator, adding two new head presets, making all hairstyles gender neutral, adding a new complexion option and expanding the variety of skin tones. For those of you who are already halfway through a game, don't worry: The new patch will also allow you to change Ryder's appearance in the middle of a game.

BioWare has not said when this patch will be available for download just yet. The full patch notes are embedded below.

Mass Effect: Andromeda 1.08 patch notes

SINGLE PLAYER

• Ryder’s appearance can now be changed onboard the Tempest.

• Expanded the range of options available in the character creator.

• Jaal can now be romanced by Scott Ryder.

• Dialogue for Hainly Abrams was adjusted to change the flow of personal information she discusses with Ryder.

• Fixed issue with Nomad upgrade Shield Crafting quest.

• Nexus level and cryo pod points are retroactively granted.

• Vendors now carry weapon mods for Level 60-71 players.

• Vendors now sell weapon augmentations for automatic fire, burst fire, and single-shot fire.

• Improved clarity of descriptions for augmentations.

• Plasma Charge system now works properly for shotguns.

• Beam Emitter augmentation now causes guns to fire a constant beam with scaling damage based on the weapon’s damage per second.

• [PC] Added experimental support for Dolby Vision technology.



MULTIPLAYER

• Stealth Grid challenge now increments properly.

• Fiend no longer sprints when within 10 meters of target, and will decelerate to base speed.

• Enabled movement correction during Fiend attacks to reduce incidence of players seeing Fiends attacking in the wrong direction.

• Improved movement prediction for some enemies in tight spaces to reduce appearance of teleportation.

• Fixed issue that prevented melee attacks if the revive icon was near center screen.

• Fixed issue where ammo pick-up audio incorrectly played.

• Fixed issue where Backlash could malfunction while moving.

• Using Stealth and Recon Visor together no longer increases duration of invisibility for Turian Agent.

• Fixed issue where weight reduction modifications wouldn’t reduce weight.

• The Revive Pack Transmitter now displays the revive radius in the loadout screen.

• Equipping the Cobra RPG now interrupts reloading.

• Player turns to Adhi when getting synced to avoid teleportation issue.

• Fixed issue where enemies would occasionally enter T-pose when hit.

• Improved visual and audio cues for player ready status in Multiplayer lobbies.

• Added “Lights” option to customization options.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this essay about the sinister, subtle evils lurking in rural America that Far Cry 5 shouldn’t ignore. Also, be sure to read our review of Tekken 7, an article about D.Va’s influence on one Overwatch player’s ideas about femininity and an analysis of gaming’s racist habit of darkening villains’ skin tones.