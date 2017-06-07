Eric Trump tells Sean Hannity that critics of his father are "not even people"

Appearing on Sean Hannity's Fox News show on Tuesday night, Eric Trump decried critics of his father's administration, telling Hannity, "I’ve never seen hatred like this. I mean, to me, they’re not even people. It's so, so sad."

Trump was responding to Hannity's mention of both the "destroy-Trump media" and the "Democrats on Capitol Hill" who are "desperately searching for any evidence of collusion" with Russia.

Eric Trump appearing on Fox News YouTube

Eric Trump went on to lament that "morals have flown out the window," and then called Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez a "total whack job."

"They try and obstruct a great man," Trump said, of the Democratic party's criticisms of his father. "They try and obstruct his family."

Trump also claimed he had been "attacked" for the philanthropic work he has done raising money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. A report released on Tuesday by Forbes indicated that money had been funneled through the Eric Trump Foundation to the Trump Organization and charities with connections to the Trump family, including some which then paid to hold events at Trump properties.

"The manners, the lack of morals in society is awful," Eric Trump told Hannity Tuesday night. "Honestly, I blame most of these politicians and I blame the media."