Tekken 7's Hwoarang is a mainstay from previous games in the Tekken series, so players will likely flock to him as their favorite fighter. If you're going to practice with the impossibly cool warrior, you're going to need more than just a list of general tips and tricks to get going.

There's lots of advice to be imparted regarding how to fight with specific characters — and luckily, we're here to help. If you've checked out our Tekken 7 character roster and your heart is set on Hwoarang, here's how you can get the most out of playing the "bad boy" of the group.

Tekken 7 Hwoarang combos: Learning the ins and outs of Jin's rival will take some time

If you're looking to improve your play with Hwoarang, you really just need to practice with him. A lot. There's a dedicated practice mode you can work in if you need additional help pulling off moves and combos, but it can be difficult to keep track of what you've mastered versus the moves you still need to work on. What's more, it can be hard to see what the moves look like while you're executing them, sometimes on accident.

You can check out Tekken Gamer for a complete move list for each character; meanwhile, Hwoarang's move list is here. It can be helpful to use a second screen if you need assistance keeping track of moves.

You can also utilize video to see what Hwoarang's combos look like before fiddling with them in-game. Lady-Onfire on YouTube has a great overview of all the moves you can expect to see from Hwoarang in action.

It can be difficult to learn new characters in any fighting game, but with these resources, you'll be on your way in no time.

