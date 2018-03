News of Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon came to us during the game's Direct announcement on Tuesday. If you were watching live, however, you were probably disappointed. Many expected a Pokémon Stars release date to be announced or a Pokémon game for the Nintendo Switch — neither came. The Pokémon sequel we did get, however, went to 3DS. To which we ask: Why?

Three reasons Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Switch doesn't exist

Sequel games/third game games always come out for systems of the same generation.

The Pokémon Company is no stranger to releasing a sequel game in each generation. Except in the case of generation six's Pokémon X and Y, each generation gets an extra third title to complete the set. Pokémon Emerald, for example, adds on top of Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. Instead of just offering a story pack to download, Pokémon requires you buy an entire extra game. So why not bring this extra game to Switch?

'Ultra Sun and Moon' will be on 3DS only Pokémon/Youtube

Sequel titles like Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon always appear on the same system as their previous titles. It's not often that a new console release interrupts a Pokémon release cycle, but it's happened once before. Pokémon Black and White 2 came out in 2012 on the DS, even though the 3DS had already been on the scene since 2011. We've seen Pokémon Yellow come to the Game Boy Color; one could argue this device was of the same generation as the Game Boy before it (which saw Red and Blue).

The Nintendo Switch's 2017 is already stacked with first-party Nintendo games

Looking back on Nintendo's previous home console, the Wii U, many agree that not enough games came to the system. It's clear that Nintendo wants to change that with the Switch. Games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the upcoming Splatoon 2 for July and Super Mario Odyssey possibly coming this November show that Nintendo wants the Switch's 2017 to be stacked with quality, first-party games. But they don't want to give up all their good stuff just yet.

New Nintendo titles like Arms coupled with Wii U deluxe remakes like the Pokkén series show that Nintendo wants to bring their best experiences to the Switch to start. Though the company still has to save some of their important games for 2018 and beyond. No matter when Pokémon releases, it will be a system-seller. Why not wait until the release calendar is a bit less congested?

Or maybe Pokémon on Switch does exist, and they're saving it for E3.

Ultra Pokémon but not ultra graphics Pokémon/Youtube

The Pokémon Company clarified after the Direct to say the Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will come to 3DS only and not the Switch. Or will it ...

It's safe to assume that the the Sun and Moon sequels will be a 3DS exclusive, if only because the Company literally said so. But what are the chances they're lying to us if only to reveal the HD version of Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon at E3 this year? The show takes places June 13 through 15, so we won't have to wait long to be disappointed find out.

Check out more Pokémon news and coverage.

Read more coverage on the rumored Pokémon Stars, including Nintendo's comments on the potential Switch game and news about GameFreak putting up a now hiring sign. Watch how well Sun and Moon could translate to Switch if it was a thing or read up on why the game may not even arrive until next year. And if you'd rather live in the now, read about Pokémon Go instead.